Haryana Violence: Hotel Sahara, Used For Firing Gunshots During Clashes, Demolished In Nuh; Visuals Surface

Haryana Violence: Government's Demolition Drive Continues On 4th Day; Hotel Sahara & Several Other Structures Razed In Nuh | ANI

In Haryana's Nuh district, authorities continue demolitions for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday. The Sahara Family Restaurant and more than 45 other buildings including houses, pharmacies, and mobile repair shops, and shanties have been brought down. About razing the Sahara restaurant, district administration says that it was built illegally and hooligans had pelted stones from here during the recent violence.

The communal violence that began on July 31, has claimed the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric. The clashes started when a mob attempted to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and escalated to Gurugram over the past few days. The demolitions began after the state home minister, who referred to bulldozers as a 'treatment' solution for the communal clashes.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashwani Kumar had said that the bulldozer drive would continue.

According to PTI, on Saturday, the district administration carried out demolitions at 12 different locations, covering 2.6 acres of land around Nalhar Medical College. These structures were deemed illegal, and the owners had been previously served notices. Some of these owners were also implicated in the violence during the procession.

The newly appointed deputy commissioner of Nuh, Khadgata, stated that various departments had listed such places for action due to illegal construction and anti-social activities. The demolitions included areas like Pingawan, village Bisru, village Biwa, Nangal Mubarikpur, Palda Shahpuri, Agon, the vicinity of Sahara Hotel, Adbar Chowk, Nalhar Road, Tiranga Chowk, and several others. Additionally, 24 temporary and 1 permanent structure were removed in Tehsola village of Tauru subdivision area.

According to a report by the PTI, following the violence, migrant workers left Gurugram, prompting district officials to visit some slum areas and reassure people to resume their daily work without fear.

Furthermore, the suspension of mobile internet services in Nuh, Haryana, has been extended until August 8, 2023.

