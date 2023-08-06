Haryana Violence: Crackdown On Social Media Posts In Connection With Nuh Clashes

Aftermath of Nuh violence | Twitter

In a crackdown on social media accounts in connection with the violence in Haryana's Nuh, the police on Sunday (August 6) blocked four accounts and took down 200 posts from social media platforms. The action came after police marked the content of the posts as one spreading hatred, said reports.

Internet services in Haryana's Nuh and surrounding districts have been suspended till August 8, said the government.

Clashes in Haryana's Nuh

Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people including around 20 policemen injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

Curb on social media

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday, while alleging a bigger conspiracy behind the violence, had said the culprits will not be spared. "The culprits will not be spared. Whoever masterminded the violence will also pay. The rioters will be made to pay for the damage to public property," Vij added.

The Home Minister informed further, "I would urge one and all to maintain peace and harmony. State police personnel and central paramilitary forces are deployed in adequate numbers to ensure peace. The situation is under control."

Haryana Home Minister appeals

"I would also request people to refrain from posting any offensive or inflammatory content on social media. We have formed an inquiry committee, which is keeping an eye on each and every activity on social media. The matter is being investigated thoroughly," Vij added.

