Haryana IGP arrested for hitting and abusing two women; could be 'dismissed from service'

Haryana police said on Saturday that they have arrested an Inspector General-rank officer for allegedly assaulting a woman and a man after barging into their homes in Panchkula district. The police have said that strict action has been initiated against the officer.
IG (Home Guards) Hemant Kalson was arrested following two separate complaints from residents of Pinjore Friday night, police said adding he would be produced in a court.
As reported by The Print, Haryana DGP Manoj Yadav said that “I cannot divulge what action we are recommending, but we are sending a report of these incidents and seeking very strict action.”
Another senior police officer said that Kalson has become a major source of embarrasment to the Haryana Police and he could face dismissal from service under Article 311 of the Constitution.
A woman alleged that Kalson, 55, barged into her home Friday night and misbehaved with her and her daughter. He also assaulted the daughter, the woman complainant told police.
According to one FIR, the 1992-batch IPS officer tried to enter his cook's house in a residential colony in Pinjore and the two women in house stopped Kalson from entering. Meanwhile another family member shot a video which went viral. In the video, one can see the officer pulling up his t-shirt and abusing the woman and hitting her. The woman pushed him out of the house and locked the door.
In the second complaint, Satyender Singh, a resident of Rattpur colony, alleged Kalson entered into his home in an inebriated state last night and assaulted him. After being thrown out of his cook's house, Kalson barged into the house of another resident in the colony and started abusing the woman as she opened the door.
Police booked Kalson under different sections of the IPC and arrested him.
The senior police officer has courted controversy in the past too.
On July 27 this year, Kalson allegedly abused a Pinjore woman and was booked under IPC Section 509 on August 2.
In April 2019, he was placed under suspension for firing in the air during election duty in Tamil Nadu without a valid explanation.
In 2018, Kalson was thrashed by onlookers after he slapped the driver of a vehicle in a road accident.
During all the incidents reported, Kalson was found to be in an inebriated condition.
