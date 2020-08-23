Haryana IGP arrested for hitting and abusing two women; could be 'dismissed from service'

Haryana police said on Saturday that they have arrested an Inspector General-rank officer for allegedly assaulting a woman and a man after barging into their homes in Panchkula district. The police have said that strict action has been initiated against the officer.

IG (Home Guards) Hemant Kalson was arrested following two separate complaints from residents of Pinjore Friday night, police said adding he would be produced in a court.

As reported by The Print, Haryana DGP Manoj Yadav said that “I cannot divulge what action we are recommending, but we are sending a report of these incidents and seeking very strict action.”

Another senior police officer said that Kalson has become a major source of embarrasment to the Haryana Police and he could face dismissal from service under Article 311 of the Constitution.