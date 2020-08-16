Honey Trap Case: Officers, politicians’ names should go public, demands Congress MLA Govind Singh

Former minister Govind Singh has criticised the government’s failure to make public the names of the officers and those of the politicians associated with the women in honey-trap case.
Singh said on Sunday that he was not opposed to judicial action. He feels the names of those who were connected with the women should go public, Singh said.
Morality is the most important of all aspects in politics and government, and that efforts should not be made to save such people as have lost their character, he said.
Eleven months have passed since Shewta Swapnil Jain, Shweta Vijay Jain, Barkha Soni Bhatnagar and Arati Rai were arrested. All these women are involved in honey-trap case.
When Singh was a minister in the Congress government, he demanded that the names of those who were involved in the affair should be made public, and all of them paraded.
The Special Task Force (STF), which has probed the case, submitted to the high court a list containing the names of 44 people who used to talk to those women on phone. The list was in a sealed cover. The government requested the court not to make it public.
The list consisted of the names of IAS officers and those of politicians. The list also contains the names of a few businessmen and those of a few builders.
Efforts were also made to sweep the honey-trap episode under the carpet in the Congress regime. To cover up the case, the heads of SIT were changed thrice.
Nevertheless, there seems to be no change in the attitude of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government to the case.
Singh said he had urged the then Congress government to probe the case with impartiality, and he still sticks to his guns.
