Honey Trap Case: Officers, politicians’ names should go public, demands Congress MLA Govind Singh

Former minister Govind Singh has criticised the government’s failure to make public the names of the officers and those of the politicians associated with the women in honey-trap case.

Singh said on Sunday that he was not opposed to judicial action. He feels the names of those who were connected with the women should go public, Singh said.

Morality is the most important of all aspects in politics and government, and that efforts should not be made to save such people as have lost their character, he said.

Eleven months have passed since Shewta Swapnil Jain, Shweta Vijay Jain, Barkha Soni Bhatnagar and Arati Rai were arrested. All these women are involved in honey-trap case.

When Singh was a minister in the Congress government, he demanded that the names of those who were involved in the affair should be made public, and all of them paraded.