Honey Trap Case: SIT submits all names appeared during probe in MP High Court

Indore: Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the infamous honey trap case has submitted before Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court a list of persons whose names cropped up during investigation.

On July 27 hearing, the court had directed the SIT chief to submit the list of names of all persons involved in the matter and whose names find place in the statements given by the accused persons or in the videorgraphically recorded statements.

The SIT chief was also directed to submit a detailed progress report right from day one till present day in chronological order and other steps taken by him in the matter of investigation.

Advocate general Purushaindra Kaurav informed division bench Justice SC Sharma and Justice Vivek Rusia that a detailed compliance report been filed in the matter. He read out the relevant portions of the compliance report during hearing held through video conferencing.