Honey Trap Case: SIT submits all names appeared during probe in MP High Court

Indore: Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the infamous honey trap case has submitted before Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court a list of persons whose names cropped up during investigation.
On July 27 hearing, the court had directed the SIT chief to submit the list of names of all persons involved in the matter and whose names find place in the statements given by the accused persons or in the videorgraphically recorded statements.
The SIT chief was also directed to submit a detailed progress report right from day one till present day in chronological order and other steps taken by him in the matter of investigation.
Advocate general Purushaindra Kaurav informed division bench Justice SC Sharma and Justice Vivek Rusia that a detailed compliance report been filed in the matter. He read out the relevant portions of the compliance report during hearing held through video conferencing.
Kaurav stated that he need further time to go through the videographic statement and the hard disk to find out whether the persons named in the video-graphic statement and the hard disk are involved in any crime or not.
SIT chief Rajendra Kumar informed he court that the exercise will take about two to three days. Kaurav told the court that the exercise will be completed on Saturday and Sunday.
Kaurav told the court that there are names of various persons in the conversation with the accused person. He has also stated that conversations between A and B cannot be a crime and whether some crime has taken place or not has to be looked into and therefore, their names should not be disclosed in the public domain. He prayed for in camera proceeding on the next date of hearing. The court accepted the prayer and directed the advocate general and the SIT chief to be present during the in camera proceedings.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)