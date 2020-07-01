Gaurav Arya claims Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli 'honey-trapped by Chinese embassy in Kathmandu'; Twitter says 'disgraceful Major!'

Retired Major Gaurav Arya on Tuesday claimed that Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been "honey-trapped by Chinese embassy" in Kathmandu. He added that China has "videos" as well.

Taking to Twitter, Arya posted a picture of China’s ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi and stated that Oli is controlled by her. "Word on the streets of Kathmandu is that Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli has a glad eye & has been honey trapped by Chinese embassy in Kathmandu.

That’s why when China gobbles up Nepali villages, Oli says nothing. Sources say that the Chinese embassy has videos," he wrote.