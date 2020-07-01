Gaurav Arya claims Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli 'honey-trapped by Chinese embassy in Kathmandu'; Twitter says 'disgraceful Major!'

Retired Major Gaurav Arya on Tuesday claimed that Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been "honey-trapped by Chinese embassy" in Kathmandu. He added that China has "videos" as well.
Taking to Twitter, Arya posted a picture of China’s ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi and stated that Oli is controlled by her. "Word on the streets of Kathmandu is that Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli has a glad eye & has been honey trapped by Chinese embassy in Kathmandu.
That’s why when China gobbles up Nepali villages, Oli says nothing. Sources say that the Chinese embassy has videos," he wrote.
Earlier this year, at an event organised at the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, Hou Yanqi was seen in a lehenga-choli and danced to a popular Nepalese song, If only I could fly like a bird under the wide open sky!
Hou Yanqi's popularity is soaring in Nepal and she is also becoming successful in "charming" them. Jyoti Malhotra's opinion piece in The Print reads, "Hou Yanqi’s soaring popularity is the talk of town these days. A key part of her job, of course, is to wean Nepal away from its civilisational embrace of India and offer the charms of Beijing, instead of the all-too-familiar tramping grounds like Delhi and Banaras. By all accounts, she is succeeding rather well."
Meanwhile, Twitter users slammed retired Major Gaurav Arya for his tweet. "What a disgraceful tweet Major! You harm the fine reputation of our Indian Army," a Twitter user said. "Sanghi will always remain a qomen abuser. What a shame u are gaurav..," wrote Ria D'Souza.
Later, Gaurav Arya clarified that he did not say that the Chinese Ambassador personally honey trapped Oli but the Chinese. He tweeted, "Please DO NOT misquote me. I said that Oli has been honey trapped by the Chinese. His videos are with Chinese Embassy. He is controlled by the Chinese Ambassador. I DID NOT say that the Chinese Ambassador personally honey trapped Oli. You and I are saying two different things."
Arya, who hosts a show on Republic TV, recently drew flak after he warned Amry veterans Sandy Thapar, Harcharanjit Singh Panag and journalist Man Aman Singh Chhina of public thrashing after they criticised the former over the coverage on India-China border clash.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)