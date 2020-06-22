Gaurav Arya and Sandy Thapar end their Twitter War; H S Panag says 'No it is not closed'

Retired Major Gaurav Arya, who hosts a show on Republic TV, drew flak on Twitter on Sunday after he warned Amry veterans Sandy Thapar, Harcharanjit Singh Panag and journalist Man Aman Singh Chhina of public thrashing after they criticised the former over the coverage on India-China border clash.

Taking to Twitter, Arya insulted them and wrote, "Sandy Thapar, Gen Panag and Man Aman Singh Chinna...don’t think that I cannot respond. Don’t cry when you get a thrashing in public. If you want to try, go ahead. And Man Aman Singh Chinna, don’t try to f**k with your pop, you joker."

Later, Thapar went on to remind Gaurav Arya about his years of service. "Lol. Darling I joined St Stephen's before you were born. Honourably served 36 yrs vs ur 6 in army. Served 11 yrs in J&K (double ur entire service). Was involved with media before you could spell news. Ppl tell me despite being 60, i still look better than you. Me jealous?" he said. Thapar further added that his son has served twice than that of Arya.

The back and forth between Arya and the Amry veterans continued for a while. Meanwhile, Twitterati condemned Retired Major Gaurav Arya for making such remarks on Army veterans. Many raised eyebrows over his audacity to lecture the veterans.

On Monday, Sandy Thapar and Gaurav Arya again took to Twitter. However, they expressed regret over their 'Twitter War' and said that the matter is now closed.

"This @majorgauravarya and my twitter engagement has crossed certain red lines now. It shouldn’t have. I regret it. As far as I am concerned, the issue is done & dusted. May I request all to also consider the matter closed. And stop flooding my mail box pl," wrote Sandy Thapar.

Gaurav Arya said, "I called up Brig Thapar and expressed regret over what happened. He was extremely gracious. The matter has been amicably resolved. All tweets have been deleted. This matter is closed."