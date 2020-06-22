Gaurav Arya disparages Indian Army veterans, Twitter slams foul language

Retired Major Gaurav Arya who is now a TV host at Republic TV faced criticism by Indian Army veterans on Sunday over the coverage on Indian-China border clash and defending the lies of the Centre over the same. Furious Arya then went to warn the veterans of public thrashing and even insulted the veterans.
Well, it all began when Brigadier Sandy Thapar said "Ajai shukla is the flavour of the day on Republic TV...16 mins into the show, Arnab Goswami has named him 49 times.& now it's turn of Lt Gen H S Panag! Major Gaurav Arya says I've been tolerating these two for 2-3 yrs now but won't now!
मसां मसां (जुम्मा जुम्मा) 5 साल नौकरी और यह तेवर?"
Replying to the tweet Lt Gen HS Panag wrote "Two hoots! :)"
Man Aman Singh Chhina, who is a journalist and writes for The Indian Express on Defence and National Security, Military History and politics, says that it is better to refrain from responding to charlatans. "Well said sir. You need not respond to charlatans who know less about military tactics than a NCO," he said.
Continuing to insult the war veterans, Arya warned them of public thrashing. Arya said, "Sandy Thapar, Gen Panag and Man Aman Singh Chinna...don’t think that I cannot respond. Don’t cry when you get a thrashing in public. If you want to try, go ahead. And Man Aman Singh Chinna, don’t try to f**k with your pop, you joker."
Chhina asked Arya to stay in limits.
Now, it seems that a Twitter war has begun. Responding to Thapar's tweet, Arya wrote, "Sandy, you are jealous. You must have dragged your ass all over Mahajan and now you are wondering who is this guy?"
"Lol. Darling I joined St Stephen's before you were born. Honourably served 36 yrs vs ur 6 in army. Served 11 yrs in J&K (double ur entire service). Was involved with media before you could spell news. Ppl tell me despite being 60, i still look better than you. Me jealous?" Thapar promptly replied to Arya.
In a disparaging comeback to Thapar, Arya wrote, "Thapar, which PVC did you get even if you served 30 years? You guys have made a cabal and now you are trying to browbeat others. Desist. You will get a rocket up your backside. Chinna you will get two rockets."
Thapar went on to remind Arya about his service at army and even asked him refrain from teaching him about the Indian Army. "It's Brig Thapar. Shows how much you learnt in your ltd service in Army! Incidentally, your bn was part of my bde. A very fine bn but I guess somewhat erred in your grooming. I put in 36 yrs, which is 7 times yours. Kindly don't teach me. BTW even my son has twice your service!" he said.
Well, Arya seemed to be promptly replying to all the tweets coming in way.
As the war calmed down a bit, Thapar apologised for the Twitter spat and said that he should have known better than getting into an argument with one who used his veteran status to justify is rabid ideology.
"I apologise for what transpired on my timeline last nt. I called out abuse to a former army cdr & what followed was gutter level tripe. I should have known better than getting into an argument with one who uses his veteran status to justify his rabid ideology! Entirely my bad!" he said.
What happened next? Well, Arya's move to disparage the war veterans did not go quite well with netizens. Twitterati condemned him for making such remarks on Army veterans. Several even raised eyebrows over his audacity to lecture the veterans when Arya served only 5 years in the Army. Here's how Twitter slammed Arya;
