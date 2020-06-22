Gaurav Arya disparages Indian Army veterans, Twitter slams foul language

Retired Major Gaurav Arya who is now a TV host at Republic TV faced criticism by Indian Army veterans on Sunday over the coverage on Indian-China border clash and defending the lies of the Centre over the same. Furious Arya then went to warn the veterans of public thrashing and even insulted the veterans.

Well, it all began when Brigadier Sandy Thapar said "Ajai shukla is the flavour of the day on Republic TV...16 mins into the show, Arnab Goswami has named him 49 times.& now it's turn of Lt Gen H S Panag! Major Gaurav Arya says I've been tolerating these two for 2-3 yrs now but won't now!

मसां मसां (जुम्मा जुम्मा) 5 साल नौकरी और यह तेवर?"