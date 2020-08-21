India

Gurugram in Troubled Water: Check out the pictures of Haryana's Smart City going under

Gurugram in Troubled Water: Check out the pictures of Haryana's Smart City going under
Gurugram in Troubled Water: Check out the pictures of Haryana's Smart City going under
On Wednesday, as incessant rains pummelled the national capital region, submerging roads, underpasses and parks in waist-deep water and bringing traffic on key stretches to a virtual halt.

The flooding was particularly severe in Gurugram, where roads turned into small rivers and parks resemble swimming pools.

Just a few hours of rains flooded swatches of Delhi, spelling trouble for commuters who remained stuck for hours on water-logged roads.

Pictures and videos of vehicles and people wading through waist-deep water were widely shared on social media.

Check out the pictures here:

People cross a flooded road on a highway following monsoon rainfall in Gurugram on August 20, 2020.
Vehicles and people wade on a flooded road following monsoon rainfall in Gurugram on August 20, 2020.
Water is pumped out from a flooded road underpass following monsoon rainfall in Gurugram on August 20, 2020.
Police vacated a four-storey building in Gurugram's Sector-46 after it bent on one side, following heavy downpour in the region.
Gurugram: Severe water-logging at Delhi-Jaipur Expressway after heavy rains in the area.
Gurugram: Severe water-logging after heavy rains in the area.
portion of road caves in near Gurugram's IFFCO Chowk, following heavy rainfall in the region.
Water is pumped out from a flooded road underpass following monsoon rainfall in Gurgaon on August 20, 2020.
The rains also crippled electricity supply in many areas.

Civic bodies reported incidents of the uprooting of trees in a few areas due to the rains.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said climate change had led to a change in rain pattern.

"Earlier, we used to witness continuous light rains over two-three days. Nowadays, the same quantum of rainfall occurs in just 2-3 hours. These extreme events have been taking place across the tropical region since the last 10 years," he said.

Heavy rains lashed a few places in Haryana on Thursday, with authorities sealing off a four-storeyed under-construction building in Gurugram after it tilted towards one side after developing cracks.

Light rain was recorded at several place including Karnal, Ambala and Panchkula in the state.

The under-construction building in a residential locality in Gurgaon's Sector-46 developed cracks following heavy rain which lashed the city on Wednesday.

The building was sealed and people living in some adjoining houses were asked to move out as a precautionary measure, officials said.

They said that a few police personnel were also deployed in the area to ensure that no one goes near the building.

Due to heavy rains, a nearly 10-feet stretch of road near IFFCO chowk in Gurgaon caved in. The road stretch was later cordoned off.

Normal life was thrown out of gear in Gurgaon on Wednesday after the downpour had left many roads flooded disrupting vehicular movement.

(With inputs from agencies)

