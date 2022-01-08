Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: History, significance and all you need to know about Prakash Parv

Guru Gobind Sing Jayanti is the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. In 2022, it shall be observed on 9 January 2022. It is also known as the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh.

However, the exact date of the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh is decided based on the Nanakshahi calendar of Sikhs. In 2022, the Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will be celebrated on Sunday, January 09. On this day, Prakash Parv is celebrated in all the Gurudwaras not just in India but across the globe.

On this day, Sikhs all over the world send greetings to one another and vow to follow the path and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh.

Significance of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti:

Guru Gobind Singh was known as a great warrior, for his inclination towards poetry and of course, the strong philosophies and writings he stood by.

He is also remembered for opposing the Mughal rule in India, and leading the fight against the tyranny of the rulers.

He also serves as an inspiration to millions of Sikhs globally because of the peace and equality he preached. He was against the caste system prevalent in India and all kinds of superstitions that held society back.

It was only him who introduced the Khalsa Panth in Sikhism. In punjabi, 'Khalsa' means 'Pure, Free and Liberated', while 'Panth' means 'a religious path'. Therefore, he is also known as the father of Khalsa Panth and till date, the festival of Baisakhi is celebrated to mark the birth of this order.

Date of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022:

If Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated according to Panchang, then Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born on Paush Shukla Saptami, in Patna Sahib.

Going by this, In 2022, the Paush Shukla Saptami Tithi is starting from 10:42 PM on 8 January 2022 and will end on 9 January 2022 at 11:08 PM.

How is Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti celebrated:

Gurudwaras across India and the world are lit up with beautiful lights and decorations. In addition to this, a 'Langar' is organised in every gurudwara and Sikhs perform community service as well.

In some places, the 'Nagar Prabhat Pheri' is also organised wherein Sikhs join in with great fervor and enthusiasm.

Ardas is done on the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and prayers are offered in the Gurdwaras. Special bhajan-kirtan is also performed on this occasion.

On the birth anniversary of their 10th Guru, people of the Sikh community donate things to the poor and needy.

On the occasion of Prakash Parv, Guru Nanak Guru Vani is also narrated so that people get inspiration and guidance to move forward in life. People also sing hymns and wish each other on this occasion.

