Guiding Light: The Tenth Guru, Shri Guru Gobind Singh

The life of one of the great Gurus of the Sikhs – the Tenth and last Guru, who became the instrument of God to protect his community. Guru Gobind Singh was born in Patna in the year 1666. He was the only son of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the Ninth Guru, and his wife Mata Gujari. He was named Gobind Rai – and it is said that his birth and his spiritual powers were prophesied by a Muslim fakir, who announced that the child would be a saviour of the Faith.

Guru Gobind Singh brought about great changes in the religious and spiritual life of his followers. He preached the equality of all men. In order to translate this, the concept of langar (fellowship meals) was strengthened, where, without distinction of caste, creed, colour, all men sat together at one place and ate their meals on the floor.

His establishment of the Khalsa in 1699 marked one of the most important moments in Sikh history. The Guru anointed his team with holy water called amrit and named them singh or lion. This was when he himself came to be called Gobind Singh. He commanded the Khalsa to adopt the 5 Ks –

1. Kirpan or sword

2. Kara or iron bangle

3. Kesh or uncut hair

4. Kanga or comb

5. Kaccha or tight underwear

The Guru asked his disciples to utter the following call after him: Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal! (Whoever utters ‘The Immortal God is True’ will be blessed.)

He completed the final compilation of the Guru Granth Sahib. He opened the Granth Sahib, placed five copper coins on it and solemnly bowed to it as his successor. Chanting “Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh,” he walked around the Guru Granth Sahib and proclaimed to his followers, “O beloved Khalsa, let him who desireth to behold me, behold the Guru Granth Sahib. Obey the Guru Granth Sahib.”

A warrior, a poet and a spiritual leader, he dedicated his life to inspire his people and infuse courage into them. He was indeed a great-souled leader, an inspiring Guru.

This year, the sacred Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will be celebrated on January 9, 2022.

(Dada J.P. Vaswani is humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 08:48 AM IST