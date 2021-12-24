Indore

Guru Gobind Singh Prakash Parv celebrations began ​on Thursday in Indore. To begin the celebrations, a group of devotees took out an early morning process known as ‘Prabhat Pheri’ from Gurdwara Imli Sahib on Thursday morning.

​Just before sunrise, the gathering of devotees led by Shri Guru Singh Sabha ​president ​Manjit Singh Bhatia, general secretary Jasbir Singh Gandhi, and Jathedar Joginder Singh, began the procession.

Devotees sang praises of Wahe Guru in the form of shabads and kirtan in Paganispaga colony. “Such pheris are organised daily, commencing a couple of weeks before each major gurpurab,” Jasbir Singh Chhabra and Khushmeet Singh Gandhi from community, said.

The Prabhat pheris are a preparatory exercise of the community which puts it in the mood of the upcoming festival besides its religious manifestations.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 01:27 AM IST