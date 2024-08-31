 Gujarat Rains: Vadodara Residents Play Garba In Full Spirit On Waterlogged Street; Video Viral
Gujarat has been hit by heavy rainfall for the last five days and several parts of the state are under water. Amid the flash floods and rescue operations for the stranded people, videos have circulated on the internet showing the residents of Vadodara displaying their love for garba on the waterlogged streets.

Updated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Residents in Vadodara play garba on waterlogged streets amid Gujarat floods | X

The state of Gujarat was hit by severe rainfall this week, after which several cities went underwater. The floods in Gujarat have taken 28 lives so far and over 24,000 people are relocated to safer locations. While, at several locations, the rainwater has yet not receded. Vadodara, Valsad and Dwarka were among the worst-hit cities, where the rescue and relief operations are undertaken in full swing.

Meanwhile, the residents of Vadodara could not resist their love for garba and started dancing on the waterlogged streets. The people playing garba on flooded streets has been widely circulated on the internet.

The video shows the residents performing garba in full spirit on a waterlogged street of an unspecified locality of Vadodara, however, the netizens are giving mixed remarks on the viral video. Some are praising the spirit of people in disaster-like situation, while other slam the people of Gujarat for enjoying floods instead of questioning the government.

Since last Sunday, the western state is receiving heavy downpour. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel held a review meeting on Wednesday on the rain and flood situation in the state with district collectors and municipal commissioners at the State Emergency Operation Centre, in Gandhinagar.

article-image

Though Gujarat received some relief from rainfall on Thursday and Friday, flood like situation continue to persist in parts of the state. Cabinet minister Rushikesh Patel and Harsh Sanghavi have inspected the flooded areas and reviewed the rescue and relief operations.

article-image

This monsoon, Gujarat has received 882 mm of rainfall since June 1, which is 50 per cent more than normal. On Saturday (August 31), the weather department has predicted that the parts of state are expected to receive moderate rainfall.

