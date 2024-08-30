Gujarat Floods: Viral Video From Vadodara Shows Foreigners Waving & Smiling At Camera While Being Rescued On JCB

Video showing six foreigners being rescued on a JCB in Vadodara amid heavily flooded roads | Screengrab from X video/ @amitsahujourno

Vadodara, August 30: Though Gujarat received some relief from rainfall on Thursday and Friday, flood like situation continues to persist in parts of the state that have been battered with rain over the past week. Amid the ongoing rescue efforts, a viral video showing a group of foreigners being escorted on a bulldozer by a rescue team through knee-deep water in Vadodara has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, it can be seen that a group consisting of six foreigners who were stranded due to the heavy rains are being carried on a bulldozer by the rescue team. Even though the road was waterlogged with flood-like situation, it looked like the group were able to put behind their worries and tensions even if for a brief while when they were on the JCB.

The group also smiled and waved at the camera as the JCB moved them to safety.

According to local news portals and reports, the group was rescued by the operation team while they were stuck in a hotel in Vadodara.

Rain Fury In Gujarat And Rising Death Toll

However, Gujarat continues to battle flood-like conditions in several regions of the state, with the death toll rising. According to a report in The Hindu, 28 people have died so far. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued 95 people so far.

In light of the rising death toll and flooding situation in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has been conducting numerous review meetings and taking stock of the situation in the state.

Cyclone Asna

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) notified "very heavy" rains in Gujarat, while a 'red' alert was issued for coastal Karnataka due to Cyclone Asna. A cyclone is forming over the Saurashtra-Kutch region of Gujarat and is predicted to emerge over the Arabian Sea on Friday, proceeding towards the Oman coast in an uncommon climatic event for August.

According to a national advisory issued by the IMD, the deep depression over Saurashtra and Kutch is expected to travel west-southwest, emerge over the northeast Arabian Sea off the coasts of Kutch and neighboring Pakistan, and develop into a cyclonic storm on Friday.

Vadodara Hit Badly By Rains

The city of Vadodara has been inundated as the Vishwamitri River has exceeded its banks, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged on Thursday.

Army teams aggresively engaged in flood rescue operations in Vadodara and rescued around 47 people from Pramukh Avenue, Vishwamitri Township and Samrajya 1 areas from Thursday morning till afternoon. #SafeGujarat @CollectorVad @ddo_vadodara@InfoGujarat @CMOGuj pic.twitter.com/PkI0YdMPR4 — Info Vadodara GoG (@Info_Vadodara) August 29, 2024

#GujaratFloods



Complimenting the successful rescue of persons from flood affected areas, #IndianArmy columns of #GoldenKatarDivision are providing food & medical care at #Vadodara, #Jamnagar & #Rajkot. More than 10,000 families have been assisted with relief material.@adgpi pic.twitter.com/bfKMknH6Yo — Konark Corps INDIAN ARMY (@KonarkCorps) August 30, 2024

કચ્છ જિલ્લામાં ભારે વરસાદ અને સંભવિત વાવાઝોડાની આગાહીને પગલે ગાંધીનગર સ્ટેટ ઇમરજન્સી ઓપરેશન સેન્ટર ખાતેથી જિલ્લા કલેકટર સાથે વિડિયો કોન્ફરન્સ કરીને આ કુદરતી આફત સામે તંત્રની સજ્જતાની સમીક્ષા કરી .



આ આફતથી લોકોને બચાવી શકાય તે માટે જરૂર જણાય ત્યાં તાત્કાલિક અસરથી સ્થળાંતર કરવા… pic.twitter.com/hok3QihNBs — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) August 29, 2024

On August 29, following the forecast of heavy rain and a possible storm in the Kutch district, the Gandhinagar State Emergency Operation Center reviewed the system's preparedness for this natural calamity by conducting a video conference with the District Collector.