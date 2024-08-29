'We Were Stuck In Bad Situation': Indian Cricketer Radha Yadav Thanks NDRF For Rescuing Her During Gujarat Floods

Image: X

India women's cricket team left-arm spinner Radha Yadav thanked the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for rescuing her from the floods in Vadodara. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of the rescue operation and said, "We were stuck in a very bad situation. Thank you so much NDRF for rescuing us,". The heavy rainfall in Gujarat has seen several cities experiencing flood-like situations.



Image: Radha Yadav/ Instagram

The video in her post shows the surrounding areas submerged in water and rescue personnel approaching on a raft. People can also be seen wading through chest-high water. Radha is a member of the 15-member squad for the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup beginning on October 3rd. Indian women's team begin their T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand on 4th October.

Flood continues to effect Vadodara

The city of Vadodara is inundated as Vishwamitri river has breached banks and there is a lot of water in many parts of the city even on Thursday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has rushed two of his senior ministers in Vadodara to co-ordinate the relief work. According to the instructions, Rushikesh Patel and Jagdish Patel are in the city to speed up rescue and relief operations.

NDRF along with State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and even Indian Army soliders, have been deployed in Vadodara and other flood-affected areas to aid the local authorities as they work overtime to rescue people.

In Vadodara, many have been stranded in their homes and have even had to climb rooftops as waters rose. Rescue workers have moved many such helpless people to safe places.

Several regions in Saurashtra including Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot and Porbandar witnessed a heavy downpour for 12 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a forecast of intense rain in many parts of Saurashtra on Thursday.