India's Squad For Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Announced: Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead 15-Player Contingent, 5 Reserves Included

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024, set to begin on October 3 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the contingent has three travelling and two non-travelling reserves. All-rounder Shreyanka Patil and keeper-batter Yastika Bhatia have been included subject to fitness clearance.

Bhatia is understood to be in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) currently, nursing a a posterior cruciate ligament injury in her left knee, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo. The youngster hasn't featured for India since the T20I in April. Meanwhile, Patil sustained a finger injury during Asia Cup 2024 fixture against Pakistan, ruling her out of the tournament.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿 🗓️#TeamIndia's schedule for the ICC Women's #T20WorldCup 2024 is 𝙃𝙀𝙍𝙀 🔽 pic.twitter.com/jbjG5dqmZk — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 26, 2024

Led by Kaur, India will open their campaign against New Zealand on October 4th in Dubai. They will face Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the same venue on October 6 and 9, respectively. Their final group-stage fixture is against defending champions Australia on the 13th in Sharjah.

India's best performance in T20 World Cups has been to reach the final of the tournament, doing so in 2020.

India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk)*, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil*, Sajeevan Sajana.

Travelling Reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor

Non-Travelling Reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra