 India's Squad For Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Announced: Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead 15-Player Contingent, 5 Reserves Included
India's most recent outing in T20s was in the Asia Cup when they reached the final.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Indian women's cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024, set to begin on October 3 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the contingent has three travelling and two non-travelling reserves. All-rounder Shreyanka Patil and keeper-batter Yastika Bhatia have been included subject to fitness clearance.

Bhatia is understood to be in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) currently, nursing a a posterior cruciate ligament injury in her left knee, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo. The youngster hasn't featured for India since the T20I in April. Meanwhile, Patil sustained a finger injury during Asia Cup 2024 fixture against Pakistan, ruling her out of the tournament.

Led by Kaur, India will open their campaign against New Zealand on October 4th in Dubai. They will face Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the same venue on October 6 and 9, respectively. Their final group-stage fixture is against defending champions Australia on the 13th in Sharjah.

India's best performance in T20 World Cups has been to reach the final of the tournament, doing so in 2020.

India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk)*, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil*, Sajeevan Sajana.

Travelling Reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor

Non-Travelling Reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra

