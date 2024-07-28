SL vs IND, Women's Asia Cup T20I Final Live: Smriti Mandhana's Half-Century Takes India Near 100

Match Updates:

3.45 pm - India have lost the wickets of Shafali Verma (16), Uma Chetry (9) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (11). Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana has reached another half-century and batting along with Jemimah Rodrigues with India's score reaching 114 for 3 in 14 overs.

3.10 pm - Shafali Verma (15*) and Smriti Mandhana (14*) are going solid in their opening partnership. Both batters have got starts and look set in the middle with India reaching 30/0 in 5 overs

Jemimah Rodrigues: (On her new batting position at No. 5) Nothing much has changed in my mindset, the key was to adapt to the situation and I’m happy wherever the team wants me to bat. My routine is still the same, but I’m trying to add to my game everytime, I want to play positive and aggressive cricket and keep dominating. What we have been speaking since the South Africa series which took place before that Asia Cup is that, we need to be consistent in whatever we are doing, and that will be the key heading into the World Cup. We understand the chemistry and we understand each other, we need to keep up the consistency and keep doing well.

Toss: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and had no hesitation in opting to bat first in this final. Team India remains unchanged while hosts Sri Lanka have made just one change in their team.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Uma Chetry, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala

Match Preview:

Defending champions India are set to continue their impressive reign in the Women’s Asia Cup, aiming for an eighth title as they face a determined Sri Lankan team in the final on Sunday.

India have showcased their superiority throughout the tournament, securing decisive wins against Pakistan (by seven wickets), UAE (by 78 runs), Nepal (by 82 runs), and Bangladesh (by 10 wickets).

The top-order batters and bowlers have been in top form, leaving their opponents with no chance to contest.

Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have shined, both surpassing 100 runs with strike rates over 140, ensuring India strong and fast starts.

The bowling unit, particularly Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh, has been outstanding. Deepti leads the tournament with nine wickets, while Renuka follows closely with seven, impressing the management with their stellar performances.

Teams

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodani, Vishmi Gunarathne, Kawya Kavindi, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi De Silva, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani.