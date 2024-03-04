'She Watches Virat Kohli's Aggression Videos': Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals Radha Yadav's YouTube Search History; Watch

Radha Yadav idolizes Virat Kohli's aggression and passion | Credits: Twitter

Delhi Capitals' batter Jemimah Rodrigues revealed that her teammate and off-spinner Radha Yadav watches the videos of Virat Kohli's aggression on the field on YouTube before every match in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024.

Radha Yadav was one of the star performers in Delhi Capitals' 25-run win over Gujarat Giants at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, March 3. Radha led the bowling alongside Jess Jonassen and picked three wickets to help Capitals circumscribe Giants to 138/8, defending a 163-run total.

In a video shared by WPL on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Jemimah Rodrigues said that Radha Yadav's YouTube search history shows the Virat Kohli's aggression videos.

"I was playing a music on Radha's phone on YouTube. But, in her search history shows - 'Virat Kohli Aggression Videos'. Before every match, she watches Virat Kohli's aggression videos" Jemimah Rodrigues said.

'I like to watch him before the matches': Radha Yadav

Delhi Capitals' off-spinner Radha Yadav said that watching Virat Kohli's on-field aggression on YouTube helps her get 'pumped up' before every match. She considered Kohli as her idol because of his passion for the game.

"Absolutely, you need to be a bit pumped up. He's my idol. I like to watch him before the matches and the passion he plays with. I could relate a lot with him so that's why," she said.

Virat Kohli is one of the most aggressive players in the history of cricket. When brings aggression on the field, every player in his side will get pumped up. He is a fierce competitor known for his intensity and passion during the matches. The former India captain can make the opponent team feel overwhelmed and pessured by his sheer determination and zeal, with an aim of relentless pursuit for victory.