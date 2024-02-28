Watch: RCB Captain Smriti Mandhana's Drawing Of Virat Kohli Leaves Mr. Nags Spellbound, Fans In Splits

Smriti Mandhana is known for her talent with the bat but unfortunately, the same cannot be said about her drawing skills as she made an attempt to make a portrait of Virat Kohli but failed miserably.

Mandhana was the latest star to grace Mr. Nags's (Danish Sait) show, RCB Insider, on their YouTube channel during which the presenter-cum-comedian asked the women's team captain to draw Kohli, the biggest cricket star of the franchise.

But Mandhana completely messed up her drawing and made something which no one could guess during the pictionary round of the show.

She made a King's crown first and then drew a man wearing it but Nags couldn't make out who he was. After scratching his head around the drawing, Nags finally guessed it to be Kohli thanks to the crown.

He then asked Mandhana about the missing beard on the man's face and also asked her to make the jawline sharper, resembling Kohli.

RCB on a roll in WPL 2024

Mandhana's RCB has made the perfect start to the Women's Premier League 2024 with two wins from as many games. They grabbed the top spot on the points table after defeating Gujarat Giants by 8 wickets in their last match on February 27.

Mandhana led from the front with 43 runs while Sophie Molineux bagged 3 wickets in the match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore women will next face the Delhi Capitals in Match 7 of WPL 2024 in Bengaluru on February 29.