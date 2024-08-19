Gujarat: Raids In Ahmedabad Spark Scrutiny Of Local Police's Crime Control Measures

Gandhinagar: Recent high-profile raids in Ahmedabad have cast a spotlight on the city's police department, raising concerns about its efficiency in tackling crime. The successful operations led by state units, including the busting of an international sex racket by the CID Crime Unit and the crackdown on illegal liquor by the State Monitoring Cell (SMC), have ignited debate over the effectiveness of the Ahmedabad city police in addressing both organised and unorganised crime.

These state-led successes have not only dominated headlines but have also intensified scrutiny of the Ahmedabad Commissionerate and its various branches. Critics are now questioning whether the current policing strategies are adequate for managing the city’s crime landscape.

The operational effectiveness and accountability of the Commissioner’s office have come under particular scrutiny. The apparent gap between the outcomes of state operations and those of the local police suggests potential shortcomings in the city’s crime management strategies.

In recent months, the state administration has been increasingly active within the jurisdiction of the Ahmedabad city police, taking decisive action to curb crime. This surge in state-led enforcement has led to speculation about the adequacy of the city's police response and whether reforms or improvements are necessary.

As the debate continues, calls for a reevaluation of the Commissionerate’s approach to policing are growing louder. The effectiveness of decisions made by the Commissioner’s office, particularly in the face of state-led successes, is now a focal point for those advocating for a more proactive and adaptive crime management strategy in Ahmedabad.

Recent Raids Reveal Depth Of Organized Crime In The City

Ahmedabad is facing a surge in organised crime, as recent state-led operations have exposed widespread illegal activities across various sectors. The city, known for its strict laws, is now grappling with the rise of sex rackets, illicit liquor trade, and drug trafficking, raising serious concerns about the effectiveness of the local police force.

Sex Racket Unveiled

At the end of July, the CID Crime unit raided 35 spa centres and hotels across Ahmedabad, including prominent establishments like Ramada and Vivanta. The operation uncovered a massive prostitution ring operating under the guise of spa services and hotel accommodations. More than 50 women, including 13 foreigners, were rescued in what is being hailed as the largest sex racket bust in the city in a decade. Despite this success, the city remains home to hundreds of similar spa centres, where organised prostitution continues unchecked.

Illicit Liquor Racket

Despite Gujarat’s status as a dry state, Ahmedabad has long struggled with the illegal alcohol trade. Although alcohol has been officially banned since 1948, the city's underground liquor market thrives. In the first half of 2024 alone, the State Monitoring Cell of the DGP Office registered 17 cases, the highest among all four commissionerates. While letters have been sent to the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner urging action, the home delivery of alcohol persists unabated, highlighting the persistent challenge of enforcing prohibition laws.

Drug Trafficking Concerns

Ahmedabad is also witnessing an alarming increase in drug-related crimes. What once was considered a stray issue has now evolved into an organised criminal enterprise. Small and large-scale drug peddlers are frequently apprehended, yet major suppliers remain elusive. The state opposition has raised concerns about the involvement of influential individuals and pharmaceutical companies in the drug trade, while the police continue to focus on low-level offenders. Synthetic drug consumption is rising, particularly in upscale areas where it is concealed behind the façade of flavoured hookah bars.

Resurfacing Call Center Scams

The resurgence of fraudulent call centres is another growing concern for the city. The infamous 2016 Sagi Thakkar call centre scandal, which drew attention from the FBI, had once led to the near disappearance of such operations in Ahmedabad. However, these scams have made a comeback. In June of this year, the CID Crime took action against a call centre in Ramol, and the CBI summoned a bitcoin fraud case in a separate investigation, signalling that the threat is far from over.

Commissionerate's Struggles With Crime Management: Theoretical Approaches vs Practical Needs

The Ahmedabad Police Commissionerate is facing increasing criticism for its handling of crime, as experts highlight a troubling disconnect between theoretical approaches and practical, experience-based strategies. Despite active state machinery making strides with established protocols, the Commissionerate's reliance on procedural norms rather than adaptive field experience is raising concerns about the effectiveness of its crime management and response.

Critics argue that the Commissionerate’s current approach, which strictly adheres to rule books, fails to account for the evolving and uncontrolled nature of crime. This heavy emphasis on procedural norms, without sufficient field experience, is seen as a significant factor in the less effective management of crime.

Further compounding these issues is the perceived failure of the Commissioner’s PCB squad. Observers suggest that the team has not delivered on its mandate, while the crime branch, though still operational, is being undermined by a shift to less experienced officers. Key figures like JCP Sharad Singhal and ACP Bharat Patel, who have substantial experience in the crime branch, are reportedly working with junior teams lacking the necessary on-ground experience. This shift has led to a significant decline in human intelligence, crucial for effective crime management.

Historically, junior officers with less than eight years of experience were not assigned to the crime branch. However, recent changes have seen these officers posted in roles traditionally reserved for those with more experience. This theoretical model of posting—based on awards and paper qualifications—has been criticised for failing to meet the practical needs of the field.

Sources suggest that the Commissioner’s office has focused on posting decisions based on formal accolades rather than practical potential. This mismatch between theoretical qualifications and field requirements is seen as a key factor in the current challenges faced by the Ahmedabad police.