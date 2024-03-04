Gujarat: Newborn Girl Rescued from Abandonment At Kalupur Railway Station; Admitted To Civil Hospital

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded at Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad as a two-day-old newborn girl was discovered abandoned, left in a bag, emitting faint cries. The swift action of 108 emergency services and railway authorities led to the rescue of the infant, who was promptly admitted to Asarwa Civil Hospital for medical attention. Despite the harrowing circumstances, the newborn's condition is reported to be stable, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the adversity.

Passengers at Kalupur railway station were startled by the cries of an infant emanating from a bag within the compartment of the Lokshakti Express train, stationed at platform number 6. Acting swiftly, railway police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were alerted to the distressing situation. Upon inspection, the newborn girl, swathed in warm clothing, was found alive and in a stable condition, despite being left unattended.

Read Also South Gujarat Poised For Growth With Proposed Second Airport At Parsoli, Navsari

The frigid weather compounded the urgency of the situation, prompting authorities to summon a 108 ambulance to transport the abandoned infant to safety.

EMT Pradeep Singh from the Shahr Kotda location promptly arrived at the scene and conducted a thorough assessment of the newborn's health. Although initially fine, the decision was made to transfer her to Asarwa Civil Hospital for comprehensive medical evaluation and care.

Currently, the newborn girl is under observation at the 1200-bed hospital, where medical professionals are ensuring her well-being. Despite the traumatic circumstances surrounding her discovery, the resilient infant's condition remains stable, offering a beacon of hope amidst the uncertainty.