Gujarat Gripped By Strikes: Advocates, Hill Station, Shopkeepers & Traders Protest Across State

Representational Image

Gujarat finds itself engulfed in a wave of strikes as various segments of society voice their grievances across different regions of the state. From advocates demanding improved facilities in court complexes to traders protesting against tax hikes, and even a picturesque hill station of Saputara standing in solidarity against the transfer of a beloved official, the state is witnessing widespread unrest.

Advocates in Rajkot court have brought proceedings to a halt today, demanding better infrastructure and amenities in the new court complex. The primary grievances include the absence of table allotment, inadequate sitting arrangements, and the absence of photocopy machines for advocates. The strike threat extends to the upcoming Lok Adalat if their concerns remain unaddressed. Furthermore, the absence of a canteen on the court campus adds to their discontent, alongside the lack of a photocopy machine installation.

Read Also South Gujarat Poised For Growth With Proposed Second Airport At Parsoli, Navsari

Meanwhile, Saputara, Gujarat's sole hill station, is experiencing a standstill as locals rally against the transfer of Chief Officer Chintan Vaishnav. Boating, shops, food stalls, and other services have ceased operations today in solidarity with the strike. Residents commend Vaishnav's efforts in enhancing the cleanliness and overall development of the destination, further intensifying their resistance against his transfer.

In Junagadh's Bhavnath, shopkeepers have recently concluded their strike following discussions with local representatives, including the MLA. The strike initially erupted due to the ban on plastic enforced by the Gujarat High Court. However, negotiations seem to have led to a resolution, marking a temporary pause in the protest.

Meanwhile, in Barwala town, traders have taken to the streets to protest against the steep tax hike imposed by the local civic body. The tax, which has doubled from Rs 600 to Rs 1,200, has sparked outrage among the business community, leading to a widespread shutdown of commercial activities in the area.