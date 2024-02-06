Gujarat: Fresh Complaint Against Mufti Salman Azhari For Hate Speech In Samakhiali

Mufti Salman Azhari | Facebook

Just days after his arrest by Junagadh Police for alleged hate speech, Islamic preacher Mufti Salman Azhari faces another complaint lodged at the Samakhiali Police Station. The latest accusation stems from a provocative speech he delivered in Samakhiali on January 31, adding fuel to the ongoing controversy surrounding his inflammatory rhetoric.

મુસ્લિમોની એક ભવ્ય સભા થઈ ગઈ..

વક્તા હતા.મુફતી મુહમ્મદ સલમાન અઝહરી..

જાહેરમાં બોલ્યા આજ કુતો કા વક્ત હૈ કલ હમારા આયેગા.. *આટલું ભડકાઉ ભાષણ છે pic.twitter.com/t9U1bWJdv9 — Naresh Kumbhani 🇮🇳 (@inareshkumbhani) February 1, 2024

Azhari, currently in police remand for his incendiary remarks in Junagadh, allegedly made inflammatory statements during the Samakhiali event. According to the complaint, he declared, "A servant of Mohammad-e-Arbi will come, someone, a Ghulam of Huzur-e-pak will come, and the voice of Azan will again echo. The silence is for a few days; then the noise will come, today is the day of the dog and tomorrow our era will come."

Police have registered a crime against Azhari and the event organizers, raising questions about whether proper permissions were obtained for the gathering. This fresh legal entanglement comes amidst ongoing investigations into the Junagadh speech, which also attracted accusations of hate mongering and incitement to violence.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari who was arrested in a hate speech case requested his supporters not to protest and said, "...Neither am I a criminal, nor have I been brought here for committing a crime. They are doing the required investigation and I am also… https://t.co/rQHuf6LNK1 pic.twitter.com/7a8vZ32O46 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

"The Samakhiali complaint highlights a pattern of potentially inflammatory speeches by Azhari," said a senior police official who requested anonymity. "Both incidents are under investigation, and we are committed to upholding the law and maintaining peace and order."

The development has sparked further debate, with religious leaders and community activists urging authorities to take swift action against such pronouncements. "Hate speech has no place in our society, and we need strong measures to deter such divisive rhetoric," stated a spokesperson for a local interfaith forum.

Meanwhile, Azhari's supporters maintain his innocence, claiming his words were misinterpreted and taken out of context. However, the mounting complaints point towards a possible trend of provocative statements, raising concerns about the potential impact on social harmony.