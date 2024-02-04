Mumbai: Controversial Cleric Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari Detained In Hate Speech Case; Tells Supporters ‘I’m Not A Criminal.. Do Not Disrupt Law & Order'

X

Mumbai: Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari has been detained by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a hate speech case on Sunday. He was apprehended in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar. Maulana Azhari faces charges under sections 153A, 505, 188, and 114.

During the ongoing proceedings against Azhari, he requested his supporters gathered in large numbers protesting against his detention outside Ghatkopar police station to maintain law and order. "One should not lose consciousness in high spirits. Whatever the situation is, I am in front of you. Neither am I a criminal nor have I been brought here for committing a crime. They are doing the required investigation and I am also cooperating with them. I request you to maintain law and order. I am ready to be arrested if it is in my destiny. I am requesting you that if you love me, then vacate this place."

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari who was arrested in a hate speech case requested his supporters not to protest and said, "...Neither am I a criminal, nor have I been brought here for committing a crime. They are doing the required investigation and I am also… https://t.co/rQHuf6LNK1 pic.twitter.com/7a8vZ32O46 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

Wahid Sheikh, lawyer of Azhari while speaking to news agency ANI said, "35-40 policemen in civil dress were present at Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari's house in the morning hours. We asked them about their purpose for coming, but nothing was informed. After coordinating with Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari they (police) said that a case has been lodged under 153 B, in Gujarat. Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari came to the police station with them and also cooperated but there is no reply yet...Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari is ready to cooperate but the police are not giving any reply..."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Wahid Sheikh, lawyer of Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari who was arrested in a hate speech case, says, "35-40 policemen in civil dress were present at Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari's house in the morning hours. We asked them about their purpose for coming, but nothing… pic.twitter.com/DNQIrTwmxo — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

The Islamic preacher from Mumbai, Azhari, delivered a speech at Moklya Maidan in Junagadh on the night of January 31. During the event, he made controversial statements that gained attention. The video of Maulana Azhari's speech went viral on social media, prompting the police to file an FIR. In addition to this, the Junagadh police have also detained two others in connection with this case.

The controversy revolves around Maulana Azhari's remarks on religion and his advocacy for awareness against addiction.

Read Also Mumbai cops book four Muslim clerics for inciting religious sentiments

While obtaining permission from the police for the event, Azhari had assured that he would focus on creating awareness about addiction, but the authorities claim he made inflammatory statements. The video of his speech circulated widely on social media, leading to the initiation of legal proceedings.