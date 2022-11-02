e-Paper Get App
The four clerics spoke about things which could potentially disrupt harmony because it hurt the religious sentiments of Shia pantheist Muslims; they made the statements at an event.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 04:35 PM IST
Mumbai cops book four Muslim clerics for inciting religious sentiments | Representative Image
Mumbai's Dongri Police have booked four Maulanas [Muslim clerics] from four states for inciting religious sentiments. The four clerics are associated to Shia Ulema Assembly India, Majid-e-Iraniya organised Quami Masala, Hull and Hekmat-e-Amil events.

Sources said that at the event, Maulana Akhtar Abbas Jaun in September 2022 incited religious sentiments by commenting on the mourning practices of Shia Muslims, besides supporting the speech of Pakistani Maulana Jawad Naqvi. 

Jawad Naqvi has often spoken against India and raised issues related to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Besides, Maulana Taqvi Raza Abidi (Hyderabad), Maulana Ghulam Mohammad Mehdi (Chennai), Maulana Ghulam Hasan Mattu said things that hurt the religious sentiments of Shia pantheist Muslims, thus creating hatred towards each other. 

The four clerics have been booked under the Indian Penal Code Sections 153 (a) and 153 (b) which deals with disruption of peace and harmony and 295 (Defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class).

