Who Is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari? Controversial Cleric Held In Mumbai By Gujarat ATS In Junagadh Hate Speech Case

Mumbai: Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari, who gave an inflammatory speech in Gujarat's Junagadh was arrested by Gujarat ATS in Mumbai on Sunday. After arresting Maulana Salman Azhari, the Gujarat police took him to Ghatkopar police station.

Gujarat Police got a two-day remand of Islamic Preacher Mufti Salman Azhari from a Mumbai Court in the alleged hate speech case. According to reports citing officials, the Gujarat Police had on Sunday evening sought Mufti Salman Azhari's remand and a Mumbai Court granted his transit remand to them on Sunday evening, allowing the police to take him to Junagadh.

"They (Police) had applied for his transit remand; we opposed that and we had also said that he was illegally detained. The notice that needs to be served to us as per the law wasn't given to us...he has been sent to a 2-day transit remand. We have been told that he will be taken to Junagadh (Gujarat)," Azhari's lawyer Arif Siddiqui told reporters.

Who Is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari?

Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari identifies himself as an Islamic research scholar and is the founder of Jamia Riazul Jannah, Al-Aman Education and Welfare Trust, and Darul Aman. He pursued his studies at Al Azhar University in Cairo. Known for his active involvement in various socio-religious activities, he has garnered a good amount of following among Muslims, often delivering impactful speeches and guidance to Islamic students.

Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari held a provocative speech in an open field on the night of January 31 in Gujarat's In Junagadh. The video of this inflammatory speech went viral on social media, leading to legal actions against Azhari and the local organisers, Mohammad Yusuf Malik and Azim Habib Odedra.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari who was arrested in a hate speech case requested his supporters not to protest and said, "...Neither am I a criminal, nor have I been brought here for committing a crime. They are doing the required investigation and I am also… https://t.co/rQHuf6LNK1 pic.twitter.com/7a8vZ32O46 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

Legal Action Taken Against Azhari & Organisers

They were charged under sections 153B and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code for spreading hate speech. Further, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended Maulana Salman Azhari yesterday in Mumbai. The arrest was made on allegations of spreading hate speech and inciting communal disharmony.

Following his arrest, the police escorted Maulana Salman Azhari to the Ghatkopar police station. The arrest stirred a gathering of his supporters outside the police station, prompting the authorities to execute mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Security measures were intensified around the police station to maintain order.

BREAKING:



👉 A Muslim mob protesting against the arrest of Mufti Salman Azhari became violent and injured a policeman outside the police station.



👉 Thousands reportedly held hostage a public transport bus and a Zee News van.



👉 The police had to resort to a lathi charge. https://t.co/Ygx4fAVyW0 pic.twitter.com/O19e7COHR3 — Treeni (@_treeni) February 4, 2024

Azhari Requests Followers To Stop Protesting

During the ongoing proceedings against Azhari, he requested his supporters gathered there in large numbers to not to protest against his detention outside Ghatkopar police station to maintain law and order. "One should not lose consciousness in high spirits. Whatever the situation is, I am in front of you. Neither am I a criminal nor have I been brought here for committing a crime. They are doing the required investigation and I am also cooperating with them. I request you to maintain law and order. I am ready to be arrested if it is in my destiny. I am requesting you that if you love me, then vacate this place," said Azhari.

મુસ્લિમોની એક ભવ્ય સભા થઈ ગઈ..

વક્તા હતા.મુફતી મુહમ્મદ સલમાન અઝહરી..

જાહેરમાં બોલ્યા આજ કુતો કા વક્ત હૈ કલ હમારા આયેગા.. *આટલું ભડકાઉ ભાષણ છે pic.twitter.com/t9U1bWJdv9 — Naresh Kumbhani 🇮🇳 (@inareshkumbhani) February 1, 2024

What Led To Azhari's Arrest?

In the controversial speech, Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari made statements such as, "Abhii karbalaa kaa aakhirii maidaan baakii hai, kuchh der kii khaamoshii hai, phir shor aaegaa... aaj kutto ka vakt hai, hamaaraa daur aayegaa!" (The final battlefield of Karbala is yet to come. There is a momentary silence, and then the uproar will arrive. Today is the time of dogs; our turn will come!)

The video circulated on social media featured him using inflammatory language, urging people to adhere strictly to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and resonating with chants of 'Labbayk' or 'Rasoolullah,' echoed by the fervent crowd.