Good news for travellers? Will Lockdown 5.0 allow international air travel for passengers?

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1".
"The guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020, and will be effective till June 30, 2020," MHA said in a release.
With new guidelines in order, will Lockdown 5.0 allow international air travel for passengers?
According to MHA guidelines, yes.
But only after an assessment based on the situation in Phase III of Lockdown 5.
International air travel for passengers was put on hold when the lockdown was announced in India on March 24. Two months later, special flight operations were introduced to bring back Indian citizens stranded across the world.
However, as domestic flight operations resumed earlier this week on Monday, it is likely that international air travel for passengers will also be given a green light.
Meanwhile, the lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till June 30. These will be demarcated by the State/ UT Governments, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry. The order has also directed States and UTs to identify Buffer Zones outside Containment Zones, where new COVID-19 cases are likely to occur.
