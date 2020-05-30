Good news for travellers? Will Lockdown 5.0 allow international air travel for passengers?

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1".

"The guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020, and will be effective till June 30, 2020," MHA said in a release.

With new guidelines in order, will Lockdown 5.0 allow international air travel for passengers?

According to MHA guidelines, yes.

But only after an assessment based on the situation in Phase III of Lockdown 5.