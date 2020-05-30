Long Weight Over? Will gyms and cinema halls reopen in Lockdown 5.0?

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1".

"The guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020, and will be effective till June 30, 2020," MHA said in a release.

With new guidelines in order, will Lockdown 5.0 allow gyms and cinema halls to reopen?

The gyms and cinema halls will be operational after an assessment based on the situation in Phase III of Lockdown 5.0.

It has been over two months since the lockdown was announced first on March 24. The gyms and cinema halls have remained shut ever since.

If the gyms and cinema halls are to open, the night curfew which is now between 9 pm - 5 am will restrict the operational timings of these facilities since they do not fall under the list of essential services.

However, the rising number of cases may put the ball in coronavirus' court, eventually leading to a decision in favour of not opening the gyms and cinema halls after the assessment.

The lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till June 30. These will be demarcated by the State/ UT Governments, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry. The order has also directed States and UTs to identify Buffer Zones outside Containment Zones, where new COVID-19 cases are likely to occur.