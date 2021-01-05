Gas-based economy crucial for Atmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi

Kochi-Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline will have a positive impact on economic growth, the Prime Minister stated. "It is an example that if we work together, nothing is impossible," he added.

"The Kochi-Mangaluru pipeline is an example that if everyone works together by prioritising development, no goal is unachievable. This pipeline is going to prove very important in accelerating the development of both the states," said PM Modi.

"It is not just a pipeline but it will be a major driver of development in both states," he added.

The Kochi-Mangaluru pipeline will increase the ease of living for millions of people in both states. This pipeline will reduce the expenses of the poor, middle class and entrepreneurs of both the states, the Prime Minister stated.

"The Kochi-Mangaluru pipeline will be the medium of gas distribution system in cities. It will become a medium for developing CNG-based transport systems in many cities," he added.

According to the PMO, the 450 km long pipeline has been built by GAIL (India) Ltd. It has a transportation capacity of 12 Million Metric Standard Cubic Metres per day and will carry natural gas from the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification Terminal at Kochi (Kerala) to Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka), while passing through Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

The total cost of the project was about Rs 3,000 crore and its construction created over 12 lakh man-days of employment. Laying of the pipeline was an engineering challenge as the route of the pipeline necessitated it to cross water bodies at more than 100 locations. This was done through a special technique called the Horizontal Directional Drilling method.

The pipeline will supply environment-friendly and affordable fuel in the form of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to the transportation sector.

It will also supply Natural Gas to commercial and industrial units across the districts along the pipeline. Consumption of cleaner fuel will help in improving air quality by curbing air pollution.