Prakash Javadekar cites US firm survey, says 'PM Modi has highest approval rating among world leaders'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received the highest approval rating of 55 per cent among top world leaders in the survey conducted by an American firm, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday.

"It is a matter of pride that Modiji has the highest approval rating of 55 per cent among world leaders in a survey conducted by American firm Morning Consult in 13 countries including US, Japan, and Brazil," the Union Minister said.

Javadekar told the media here that Prime Minister Modi is the only world leader whose popularity is either maintained or increased in the past six years.

"Prime Minister has a vision for the country and he works towards that vision. He works for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat with Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas," Javadekar said.

He said last year was dominated by the COVID-19 but it was the foresight of the Prime Minister that helped minimise its impact on a populous country like India.

"When cases started coming in China, the Prime Minister told the cabinet to be prepared for the impending situation. He was ready even before infections started coming in India. He took people along with him in the fight against corona and gave simple slogans," he stated.

Javadekar said Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, was "approved yesterday for emergency use."