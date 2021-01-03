'Congratulations India': PM Modi hails scientific community for 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated India and hailed the scientific community as the Drugs Controller General of India gave final approval to two COVID-19 vaccines - Oxford's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccin- for emergency use.

Vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech are granted permission for restricted use in emergency situation, the DCGI said.

In a series of tweets after the DGCI announcement, PM Modi said, "A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators."