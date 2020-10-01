Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Lesser known facts about the father of our nation

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Born on October 2, 1869, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi he went on to become the 'Father of the Nation' and was fondly addressed as Bapu.
Till now people recall his bravery, as he stood up to the Britishers in a non-violent manner. Gandhiji led the independence movement against the British. He was instrumental in challenging the British-imposed salt tax with the Dandi Salt March in 1930.
In 1942, he launched the Quit India Movement. He was also instrumental in abolishing the age-old practice of untouchability. To honour Gandhi's belief in peace and non-violence, on 15 June 2007, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution which declared that October 2 will be celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence.
On his 151st, here are some unknown facts about the father of our nation:
He was nominated 5 times for the Noble Peace Prize.
He was a reluctant vegetarian until he went to London. But as a teenager he ate meat for year and wished he could eat it freely. In London, he signed up with a vegetarian society and began his experiment with his diet. He tried veganism, fruitarian, intermittent fasting, etc.
He established three football clubs called Passive Resisters Soccer Club in Durban, Pretoria and Johannesburg.
UK against whom Gandhi fought India's independence release a stamp in his honous 21 years after his death.
He spoke English in an Irish accent as one of his teachers was Irish.
He was shy during his young days. He studied in London. After completing his education in Londoan, he returned to India and tried to establish a practice. But he did not study the Indian law and well-versed with Roman Law which was useful during his time in South Africa. In the Indian court, however, he was shy and afraid. He tried to set up practice in Bombay but gave up and moved to Rajkot. His family connections helped him secure work such as drafting memos.
Mohandas and Kasturba were born in a wealthy family of Porbandar in Gujarat. Both Porbandar families were friends. When Mohandas and Kastur were seven, their parents decided to turn the family friendship to a relationship as they were engaged. In 1882, the marriage was solemnised when Mohandas and Kastur were 13.
He often described himself as a possessive husband. The couple went on to share 62 years of their life together. Kasturba passed away on February 22, 1944 at Aga Khan Palace in Pune where the couple were imprisoned from 1942 for participating in the Quit India movement.
