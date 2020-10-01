Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Lesser known facts about the father of our nation

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Born on October 2, 1869, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi he went on to become the 'Father of the Nation' and was fondly addressed as Bapu.

Till now people recall his bravery, as he stood up to the Britishers in a non-violent manner. Gandhiji led the independence movement against the British. He was instrumental in challenging the British-imposed salt tax with the Dandi Salt March in 1930.

In 1942, he launched the Quit India Movement. He was also instrumental in abolishing the age-old practice of untouchability. To honour Gandhi's belief in peace and non-violence, on 15 June 2007, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution which declared that October 2 will be celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence.