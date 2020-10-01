From an abhorrence of chocolates to turning vegan - a look at Mahatma Gandhi's culinary preferences

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869 in Gujarat's Porbandar. His is a name that is well known across the world, and the Mahatma's words continue to be quoted and reiterated even today. But while Gandhi's role in India's freedom movement is a well known fact, the focus of this article is slightly different.

Here, ahead of Gandhi Jayanti 2020, we take a look at the Father of the Nation's rather fascinating food habits and preferences. As the official government website dedicated to the Father of the Nation notes, "Being born in a middle class Vaishnava family and brought up in that atmosphere till he joined school and received instruction according to the system then prevailing, he lived, dressed and dined in the way all children of that class did.

Gandhi was not fond of desserts and sweetmeats, reportedly considering them a reckless hedonistic indulgence. As the book Gandhi’s Search For The Perfect Diet: Eating With The World In Mind notes, he had considered a sweet tooth to be the "ultimate gateway drug, weakening self-control and paving the way to a life of reckless hedonism". As he wrote in a 1911 letter, there were "few substances so heating as the abominable chocolate".

"I see death in chocolate," he had stated. Reports and quotes indicate that he had a similarly unfavourable view of spirits.