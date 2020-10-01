Gandhi Jayanti 2020: 10 inspiring quotes by Mahatma Gandhi on 151st birth anniversary

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Born on October 2, 1869, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi he went on to become the 'Father of the Nation' and was fondly addressed as Bapu.
Till now people recall his bravery, as he stood up to the Britishers in a non-violent manner. Gandhiji led the independence movement against the British. He was instrumental in challenging the British-imposed salt tax with the Dandi Salt March in 1930.
In 1942, he launched the Quit India Movement. He was also instrumental in abolishing the age-old practice of untouchability. To honour Gandhi's belief in peace and non-violence, on 15 June 2007, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution which declared that October 2 will be celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence
Gandhiji had several quotes which continue to be an inspiration for many across the world even today.
As the nation remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary, here are some of his famous quotes:
Service which is rendered without joy helps neither the servant nor the served.
The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.
If I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning.
The first principle of non-violent action is that of non-cooperation with everything humiliating.
Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.
A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave.
To give pleasure to a single heart by a single act is better than a thousand heads bowing in prayer.
You must be the change you wish to see in the world.
An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.
The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated.
