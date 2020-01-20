From delivering ABVP press releases to becoming BJP president: The epic rise of quiet Patna boy JP Nadda

The Nadda I knew since childhood was a keen and voracious reader and an obedient child.

Interestingly, he appeared for the entrance test for NDA – an organisation that shares its acronym with the coalition that his party heads – but he failed to make the cut.

One of his sister’s husbands is a member of the Indian Army.

Nadda was groomed under the leadership of Sushil Kumar Modi, Ashwini Kumar Chaubey and Ravi Shankar Prasad, who were leaders of the Patna University Students Union.

He often visited the office of the Vidyarthi Parishad at Naya Tola near the timber market daily on his cycle. He would also be known to visit offices of various newspapers in Patna with press releases of the Vidyarthi Parishad.

As a youth leader, he proved to be an able orator, displaying his proficiency during debates in Patna University.

Nadda’s tenure at BJP comes at an interesting time, when the entire political opposition appears to be manoeuvring to keep the BJP out of power.