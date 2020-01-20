'BJP will benefit from his organizational skills': Modi-Shah congratulate JP Nadda on his new role

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated J P Nadda on his election as the BJP president and said he was sure that the party will scale newer heights during his presidency.

PM Modi, who felicitated Nadda at the BJP headquarter here, also praised Amit Shah for his contribution, describing him as an "outstanding karyakarta (worker)"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who handed over the presidentship of the BJP to J P Nadda on Monday, said that under his successor's leadership the party will become stronger and expand further.

Wishing Nadda very best for his tenure, the Prime Minister said, "Nadda Ji is a dedicated and disciplined Karyakarta who has worked for years to strengthen the party at the grassroots. His affable nature is also known to all."

"Be it as a young Party Karyakarta, MLA, Minister in Himachal Pradesh or organisational duties at the Centre, MP and Union Minister, Nadda Ji has added value to any responsibility he has held," Modi added.