'BJP will benefit from his organizational skills': Modi-Shah congratulate JP Nadda on his new role

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated J P Nadda on his election as the BJP president and said he was sure that the party will scale newer heights during his presidency.
PM Modi, who felicitated Nadda at the BJP headquarter here, also praised Amit Shah for his contribution, describing him as an "outstanding karyakarta (worker)"
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who handed over the presidentship of the BJP to J P Nadda on Monday, said that under his successor's leadership the party will become stronger and expand further.
Wishing Nadda very best for his tenure, the Prime Minister said, "Nadda Ji is a dedicated and disciplined Karyakarta who has worked for years to strengthen the party at the grassroots. His affable nature is also known to all."
"Be it as a young Party Karyakarta, MLA, Minister in Himachal Pradesh or organisational duties at the Centre, MP and Union Minister, Nadda Ji has added value to any responsibility he has held," Modi added.
Praising Home Minister Amit Shah for his work in the five year tenure, PM Modi tweeted, "I do not think words can do justice to the rich contribution of Amit Shah Ji as BJP president. During his presidency, BJP got opportunities to serve in several parts of India."
"Heartiest congratulations to J P Nadda Ji on being elected the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I firmly believe that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's guidance and your leadership, the BJP will become stronger and expand even further," Shah said in a tweet.
"The party will benefit from Nadda ji's organizational skills and experience and will set new records," he said in a series of tweets.
Under Nadda's leadership, all BJP workers will continue to walk on the organization's path, he said.
Nadda was appointed as the BJP's working president in June last.
"I am grateful for the affection and support that I got from the organization as the BJP national president. I thank Prime Minister Modi, all senior leaders and colleagues for always keeping faith in me," Shah added.
"I consider myself fortunate to have had the privilege of working as president for five years in this great organization, nurtured by many great personalities and great men," Shah said.
BJP leader J P Nadda on Monday took over from Amit Shah as the new party president. Following the nomination process, he had emerged as the only candidate for the top post.
Nadda, who was appointed as BJP's working president last June, takes over from Shah, whose five-and-a-half year tenure saw the party win its biggest majority in 2019 Lok Sabha election and expanded its footprint across the country.
Senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, who is the incharge of the organisational election process, made the announcement at the party headquarters here.
