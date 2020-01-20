Rise of JP Nadda: BJP leaders hail new party President for his 'simplicity'

BJP leader J P Nadda on Monday took over from Amit Shah as the new party president. Following the nomination process, he had emerged as the only candidate for the top post.
BJP leaders on Monday hailed J P Nadda for his "simplicity" and also his vast organisational experience to express confidence that the party will do well under him, as he appeared set to be the new national president of the party succeeding Amit Shah.
Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that he is confident that JP Nadda will be elected as the national president of the BJP."I am confident that JP Nadda Ji will be elected as the national president of the party," Singh said.
Speaking about the work done by BJP president Amit Shah in the past five years, Singh said, "The work which the party did under the leadership of Amit Shah in the past five years was unparalleled. He took BJP to new heights through his organisational skills."
"The challenges are there all the time but we know the art of winning over challenges." Ahead of the nomination process for the election of the BJP national President, senior leaders including Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari on Monday reached the party headquarters here at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad noted that the leader from Himachal Pradesh worked his way up as an "excellent" organisational leader, be it in the RSS students' wing ABVP or the BJP youth wing, and was also a successful health minister in the first Modi government. "He brings with him an enormous experience, be it as a party leader or administrator," Prasad told PTI, expressing confidence that Nadda would consolidate the great successes the party achieved under Shah.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the party organisation had been in a strong and robust condition under Shah, and Nadda would build on it to ensure more success for the BJP in future.
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hailed Nadda for being accessible and also his simplicity. Former Chhattisgarh CM and BJP vice president Raman Singh expressed confidence that the "golden era" the BJP had under Shah would continue.
Union Ministers, Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Goa CM Pramod Sawant, leaders, state chiefs and general secretaries were also present there.
A former Himachal Pradesh minister, Nadda has the organisational experience and became party's working President in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha elections. Nadda will replace Shah who is currently serving as Union Home Minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet and had been serving as party chief till now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate the newly elected BJP president later today at the party headquarters.
Nadda has followed in the shoes of many other well known politicians, rising through the ranks from being elected as the Secretary of the Patna University at the age of 17. He would then go on to join ABVP, the student wing of RSS.
Nadda perused his LLB degree from Himachal Pradesh University, and during his time there, defeated the Students Federation of India (SFI) to become the student’s union president.
He was the national general secretary of the ABVP from 1986 to 1989.
Nadda was also influenced by the Jai Prakash Narayana movement.
At the age of 31 he was appointed the president of the BJP’s youth wing.
Following the BJP-led government's reelection, Nadda was appointed as the party's working president in June last year.
(With inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)