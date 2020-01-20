Rise of JP Nadda: BJP leaders hail new party President for his 'simplicity'

BJP leader J P Nadda on Monday took over from Amit Shah as the new party president. Following the nomination process, he had emerged as the only candidate for the top post.

BJP leaders on Monday hailed J P Nadda for his "simplicity" and also his vast organisational experience to express confidence that the party will do well under him, as he appeared set to be the new national president of the party succeeding Amit Shah.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that he is confident that JP Nadda will be elected as the national president of the BJP."I am confident that JP Nadda Ji will be elected as the national president of the party," Singh said.

Speaking about the work done by BJP president Amit Shah in the past five years, Singh said, "The work which the party did under the leadership of Amit Shah in the past five years was unparalleled. He took BJP to new heights through his organisational skills."

"The challenges are there all the time but we know the art of winning over challenges." Ahead of the nomination process for the election of the BJP national President, senior leaders including Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari on Monday reached the party headquarters here at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.