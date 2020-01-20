JP Nadda takes over from Amit Shah; elected unopposed as BJP National President

BJP leader J P Nadda on Monday took over from Amit Shah as the new party president. Following the nomination process, he had emerged as the only candidate for the top post.

Nadda, who was appointed as BJP's working president last June, takes over from Shah, whose five-and-a-half year tenure saw the party win its biggest majority in 2019 Lok Sabha election and expanded its footprint across the country.

Senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, who is the incharge of the organisational election process, made the announcement at the party headquarters here.