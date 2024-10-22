From Darse Saifee To Global Gatherings: The Dawoodi Bohras' Legacy Of Learning In Surat

Educational sessions in action |

Surat: The city of Surat, famous for its diamonds and textiles, is also home to an intriguing yet lesser-known gem. It is a centuries-old educational hub for the Dawoodi Bohra community, a thread of history that is woven into the past, present, and future of this enterprising community.

The seeds of this educational legacy in Surat were sown by the 43rd Dai, or leader, of the community Syedna Abdeali Saifuddin, who transformed the city into a beacon of knowledge for the Dawoodi Bohras. Inspired by the Islamic tradition of continuously seeking knowledge, in 1810, Syedna established an institution in Surat that included facilities for teaching, student residences, and a Masjid.

“Syedna particularly placed this institution, known as Darse Saifee, adjacent to his residence to signify the deep value and respect he gave to education and its seekers,” said Abdeali Manmadwala, a senior lecturer at AljameatusSaifiyah in Surat. He added that this model of imparting education while providing free boarding to its students “is a reflection of Al-Azhar University in Cairo which was established in 975 by the Fatimid Imam al Muizz .”

Expanding the Legacy

A century after its initial establishment, the responsibility of imparting knowledge and nurturing students as well as others seeking knowledge fell to the 51st Dai, Syedna Taher Saifuddin. He took up this task with unprecedented zeal and dedication, personally tutoring and imparting knowledge to 27 learning groups or more in a single day, with sessions often stretching late into the night. To accommodate the growing number of students devoted to the pursuit of knowledge, he transformed Darse Saifee into a world-class academy—AljameatusSaifiyah—as a manifestation of the educational legacy of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

Reflecting the realities of the time, contemporary subjects were introduced by including courses in English, sciences, and humanities. The 52nd Dai, Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin, further elevated this educational legacy by expanding and laying the foundations for affiliate Aljamea campuses in other cities both in India and abroad.

The 53rd Dai, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, not only further strengthened the existing educational systems established by his predecessors but added a new dimension to this educational legacy by initiating the tradition of the Dawoodi Bohras’ annual educational seminar known as ‘IstifedaIlmiyah’. From 2017, this two-week event divided into phases, has drawn thousands of community members from around the globe to Surat for a series of learning and skill development sessions covering topics ranging from Islamic philosophy and history to contemporary issues.

A Gathering of Minds

Zainab Manasawala, an attorney from Washington DC, USA, travels thousands of miles each year to attend IstifedaIlmiyah in Surat. "These educational sessions are an incredibly uplifting experience for me in so many ways," says Zainab, her voice brimming with emotion as she reflects on her transformative journey.

"As I advance through different levels and classes, I feel more confident and empowered in my personal and professional life. This year’s seminar began with a deep dive into the ethics of running a business, which I found extremely enlightening for my law practice."

The attendees include Bohra professionals, educators, businesspeople, and homemakers of all ages and backgrounds, many of whom have pursued higher education. This group also features members of Syedna’s administration, students, and alumni of the Aljamea Academy, highlighting the diverse landscape of talent and experience present at the gatherings.

2024 is Huzaifa Amjawala's third consecutive year at the IstifadaIlmiyah event in Surat. As a cybersecurity engineer from Melbourne, Australia, he finds the learnings and interactions during the sessions incredibly beneficial for his overall well-being.

He shares, "These sessions provide deep insight and guidance on becoming a better person and helping others in our community."

Huzaifa appreciates how the discussions foster a strong sense of purpose and encourage participants to reflect on their values and responsibilities. By networking with like-minded individuals, he also discovers opportunities for bonding and collaboration.

During IstifadaIlmiyah, Surat transforms into a global village. As community members from around the world converge in this city, they bring with them unique experiences and perspectives that enrich the collective wisdom of the gathering. Abdeali Manmadwala added, “For these annual educational seminars, the city of Surat is more than just a geographical location, it embodies the educational tradition of the Dawoodi Bohra community. Each alley in Zampa Bazaar resonates tales of the past, each stone in Devri Mubarak (Syedna’s ancestral residence) and the Aljamea complex reflects wisdom, and each individual contributes to the community's evolving educational journey.”