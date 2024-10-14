 Massive Drug Bust In Gujarat, 518 Kg Of Cocaine Seized From Ankleshwar; 5 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMassive Drug Bust In Gujarat, 518 Kg Of Cocaine Seized From Ankleshwar; 5 Arrested

Massive Drug Bust In Gujarat, 518 Kg Of Cocaine Seized From Ankleshwar; 5 Arrested

The officials said the new seizure was connected to the recovery of 700 kilograms of cocaine in Delhi. With this, 1,289 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana, worth more than Rs 13,000 crore, have been recovered so far. The number of arrests in this connection has risen to 12.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
Aavkar Drugs Pvt Ltd | ANI

New Delhi: In a joint operation of Delhi and Gujarat Police, at least 518 kilograms of cocaine were recovered from Gujarat's Ankleshwar on Sunday and five people were arrested, officials said.

The officials said the new seizure was connected to the recovery of 700 kilograms of cocaine in Delhi. With this, 1,289 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana, worth more than Rs 13,000 crore, have been recovered so far. The number of arrests in this connection has risen to 12.

Sources said this is believed to be the biggest-ever seizure by any agency in the country.

Read Also
ED Conducts Raids In Delhi And Mumbai In Massive Drug Bust Probe Worth Over ₹7,000 Crore
article-image

According to a Delhi Police officer, during investigations into the previous seizure of 700 kg of cocaine, the Special Cell found the drugs were brought from Avkar Drugs Limited Company in Ankleshwar.

FPJ Shorts
Baba Siddique Death: Quick-Thinking Of ASI Rajendra Dabhade Helped Arrest Two Accused
Baba Siddique Death: Quick-Thinking Of ASI Rajendra Dabhade Helped Arrest Two Accused
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Passenger For Smuggling 596 Grams Of Marijuana Worth ₹59.60 Lakh; Seize ₹1.10 Crore In Gold Across 5 Cases
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Passenger For Smuggling 596 Grams Of Marijuana Worth ₹59.60 Lakh; Seize ₹1.10 Crore In Gold Across 5 Cases
'Supreme Court Has Banned Fireworks In Delhi': Tech Journalist Takes A Swipe At Ola Scooters Amid Growing Safety Concerns
'Supreme Court Has Banned Fireworks In Delhi': Tech Journalist Takes A Swipe At Ola Scooters Amid Growing Safety Concerns
Mumbai To Go Toll-Free Tonight! Maharashtra Govt Announces Complete Toll Waiver For Light Motor Vehicles At All 5 Entry Points Of City
Mumbai To Go Toll-Free Tonight! Maharashtra Govt Announces Complete Toll Waiver For Light Motor Vehicles At All 5 Entry Points Of City

On Sunday, a team of the Special Cell was sent to Gujarat, and the cocaine was recovered from the company's godown, the officer said, adding five people were also arrested from the spot.

Police said the accused are being further interrogated regarding the alleged international syndicate running from Dubai and the UK.

Read Also
Major Breakthrough In 5,600 Cr Delhi Drug Bust Case: Mastermind Tushar Goyal Was Chairman Of RTI...
article-image

About Others Cases

On October 2, the Special Cell seized more than 560 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth Rs 5,620 crore from a godown in south Delhi's Mahipalpur and arrested four people. Two others were subsequently apprehended from Amritsar and Chennai.

Then in the second big drugs haul in a week, the Special Cell seized 208 kg of cocaine worth Rs 2,080 crore from a rented shop in west Delhi on Thursday.

On Thursday, police arrested one more person from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. He was the seventh person to be arrested in the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Prediction: No Respite From Rain, These Are IMD Warnings And Alerts

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Prediction: No Respite From Rain, These Are IMD Warnings And Alerts

Massive Drug Bust In Gujarat, 518 Kg Of Cocaine Seized From Ankleshwar; 5 Arrested

Massive Drug Bust In Gujarat, 518 Kg Of Cocaine Seized From Ankleshwar; 5 Arrested

UP: Man Shot Dead In Clash Between Two Communities At Bahraich During Durga Idol Immersion...

UP: Man Shot Dead In Clash Between Two Communities At Bahraich During Durga Idol Immersion...

Air India Flight From Mumbai To New York Receives Bomb Threat; Diverted To Delhi

Air India Flight From Mumbai To New York Receives Bomb Threat; Diverted To Delhi

President's Rule Revoked In J&K After Almost 6 Years, Omar Abdullah Set To Lead New Government

President's Rule Revoked In J&K After Almost 6 Years, Omar Abdullah Set To Lead New Government