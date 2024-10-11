ED Conducts Raids In Delhi And Mumbai In Massive Drug Bust Probe Worth Over ₹7,000 Crore

ED officials conduct raids in Delhi and Mumbai following a massive drug bust worth over ₹7,000 crore | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out search operations across multiple locations in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai on Friday, following the seizure of over 602 kilograms of narcotic and psychotropic substances, including cocaine and hydroponic marijuana, by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell. The combined value of the confiscated drugs is estimated to be over Rs 7,000 crore, marking one of the largest drug busts this year.

The ED initiated its probe based on an FIR lodged by Delhi Police on October 2, against four individuals: Tushar Goel, Himanshu Kumar, Aurangzeb Siddiqui, and Bharat Kumar. The Special Cell seized approximately 602 kilograms of narcotic and psychotropic substances, including around 562 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana, on the same day, and the four suspects were arrested.

According to ED statement, the Friday’s raids were conducted at six locations, including the residential premises of one Bharat Kumar in Nalasopara, Mumbai identified as Tushar Goel associate. Additionally, the homes of Tushar Goel in Vasant Enclave and Rajouri Garden, Delhi and at the premises of his another associate Himanshu Kumar respectively. Further, search operations were also conducted at the business premises linked to Goel, such as Tushar Books Publication Private Limited, Tulip Publications Private Limited and ABN Buildtech Private Limited in Delhi’s Jhandewalan area and also in Gurugram.

During the raids, the ED recovered crucial financial documents, detailing the accused’s financial activities, including information about their movable and immovable properties of the accused and their family members.

The ED is also investigating whether the proceeds from the narcotics trade were used to acquire benami assets and bank accounts.

According to the ED’s findings, the main accused, Tushar Goel alias ‘Dikki’, had stored the narcotic consignment at a family-owned warehouse in Mahipalpur, Delhi. Investigations revealed that Goel had travelled to Dubai and Thailand in June 2024 to coordinate the movement and distribution of narcotic drugs. He is believed to have conspired with a Dubai-based mastermind previously linked to international cocaine and drug smuggling operations and had met his other associates in order to plan the movement and distribution of narcotic drugs.

The investigation further unveiled that traffickers utilized cryptocurrency to facilitate part of the payments. Illegal monetary channels (hawala) were employed to move funds and facilitate the shipment of cocaine into India.

As the ED continues to probe financial and international links, the case is being seen as part of a larger crackdown on the narcotics trade across India.