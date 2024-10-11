 Saurabh Chandrakar Arrested In Dubai: Promoter Of Mahadev Betting App Held Following Interpol Red Corner Notice Issued By ED
The arrest was made based on an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued at the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED, along with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), coordinated a major operation in this case.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 10:43 AM IST
article-image
Saurabh Chandrakar |

Saurabh Chandrakar, the promoter of Mahadev Betting scam, was arrested in Dubai on Friday. The arrest was made based on an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued at the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED, along with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), coordinated a major operation in this case.

According to officials, the UAE authorities officially communicated with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) yesterday, informing them about Saurabh Chandrakar's arrest in Dubai.

Chandrakar Likely To Be Extradited Soon

According to the ED officials, the extradition procedure related to documentation procedure will be completed in next few days and sent the UAE authority to extradite him to India.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

