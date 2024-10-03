Major Breakthrough In 5,600 Cr Delhi Drug Bust Case: Mastermind Tushar Goyal Was Chairman Of RTI Cell Of Delhi Youth Congress

@lavelybakshi

In a startling development in the Delhi drug bust case, Tushar Goyal, the alleged mastermind of the drug syndicate, has been identified as a former chairman of the RTI cell for the Delhi Youth Congress in 2022.

दिल्ली से बरामद की गई 5600 करोड़ की कोकीन के मामले में हुआ एक बड़ा खुलासा



ड्रग सिंडिकेट का मास्टरमाइंड और मुख्य आरोपी तुषार गोयल 2022 में दिल्ली प्रदेश कांग्रेस की RTI सेल का चेयरमैन रह चुका है,आरोपी की सोशल मीडिया प्रोफाइल पर भी RTI सेल चेयरमैन,दिल्ली प्रदेश कांग्रेस लिखा हुआ… pic.twitter.com/SZYPzlGPDz — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) October 3, 2024

Goyal’s involvement came to light during police interrogations, where he admitted to his role within the party, and his social media profiles corroborated his confession. However, Goyal has created a profile on social media in the name of Dikki Goyal.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi held a press conference in Delhi on Thursday and linked the seizure of drugs to the main accused, Tushar Goyal, who he claimed belonged to the Indian Youth Congress as its RTI cell chief.

"Yesterday in Delhi, drugs worth Rs 5,600 crores were seized. This quantity is important as during the UPA government (2006-2013) only drugs worth Rs 768 crores were seized across India. The BJP government from 2014-2022 has seized drugs worth Rs 22,000 crore. The main accused and kingpin in the drug syndicate, Tushar Goyal is the chief of Indian Youth Congress RTI Cell. We are not making these allegations lightly; we have Tushar Goyal's appointment letter from March 24, 2020, which mentions Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The letter states, "Dear Tushar, I am pleased to appoint you as the Chairman of the RTI Department of Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress with immediate effect..." said Trivedi at the press conference.

Delhi: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi says, "...Our government seized drugs worth ₹22,000 crore. More concerning is that the main accused, Tushar Goyal, also known on social media as Dicky Goyal, is the chief of the Indian Youth Congress's RTI cell. This raises serious questions,… pic.twitter.com/iUkx78PVaT — IANS (@ians_india) October 3, 2024

According to reports, authorities seized a substantial consignment of 560 kg of cocaine worth ₹5,600 crore on October 2 in Delhi, along with 40 kg of marijuana valued at around ₹20 crore, which had been transported from Phuket.

Durg syndicate's connections to Dubai

The police investigation in the case has revealed the drug syndicate's connections to Dubai, with a key businessman identified as a supplier of cocaine.

Further, investigators noted that Dubai serves as a hub for drug transactions linked to organised crime syndicates.

The investigation began three months ago, following intelligence from central agencies about a sprawling drug network operating across India. Surveillance efforts led to the discovery of a warehouse in Mahipalpur, where the drugs were hidden inside cartons of clothing.

2 suspects held

On Tuesday evening, police arrested two suspects, Himanshu and Aurangzeb, who were caught receiving the shipment. They revealed that the cocaine was concealed in a box of clothes stored nearby.

Goyal is 40 years old and a resident of Vasant Vihar. His father owns prominent publication businesses in Paharganj and Daryaganj. Himanshu, identified as Goyal’s associate, played a crucial role in the operation, while Aurangzeb was responsible for transporting the drugs.

The investigation continues as police work to uncover further links within this extensive drug trafficking network .