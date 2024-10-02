Delhi Police Seize 560 Kg Of Cocaine Worth ₹2000 Crore; 4 Arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police busted an international drug syndicate and seized more than 560 kg of cocaine on Wednesday, officials said.
Four people have been arrested in connection with the case.
According to the police, the cocaine is worth Rs 2000 crore in the international market.
Further investigation is underway.
Further details awaited. -