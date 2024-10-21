 Gujarat: Surat & Bharuch Police Seize Drugs Worth ₹250 Crore From Ankleshwar’s Avsar Enterprise; 3 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: Surat & Bharuch Police Seize Drugs Worth ₹250 Crore From Ankleshwar’s Avsar Enterprise; 3 Arrested

Gujarat: Surat & Bharuch Police Seize Drugs Worth ₹250 Crore From Ankleshwar’s Avsar Enterprise; 3 Arrested

The raid conducted jointly by the Surat and Bharuch Police uncovered 141 grams of MD drugs valued at Rs 14.10 lakh, while an additional 427 kilograms of suspected drugs have been sent for testing at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Gandhinagar: Drugs worth Rs 250 crore were seized from the Avsar Enterprise located in Ankleshwar GIDC area in Gujarat’s Bharuch district, officials said.

The raid conducted jointly by the Surat and Bharuch Police uncovered 141 grams of MD drugs valued at Rs 14.10 lakh, while an additional 427 kilograms of suspected drugs have been sent for testing at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Authorities have arrested Vishal Patel, the director of the Avsar Enterprise, along with two others. However, the company owner is reportedly abroad. This bust is part of a larger crackdown by Gujarat Police, which recently seized drugs worth thousands of crores.

Read Also
Massive Drug Bust In Gujarat, 518 Kg Of Cocaine Seized From Ankleshwar; 5 Arrested
article-image

About A Similar Operation

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral For Displaying 'Learn Kannada' Poster Inside Vehicle, Lists Common Greetings In Local Language To Facilitate Passengers
Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral For Displaying 'Learn Kannada' Poster Inside Vehicle, Lists Common Greetings In Local Language To Facilitate Passengers
'Felt It Was Important To Speak Up': Fakhar Zaman Responds To PCB's Show Cause Notice Over His Tweet On Babar Azam's Omission From Test Squad
'Felt It Was Important To Speak Up': Fakhar Zaman Responds To PCB's Show Cause Notice Over His Tweet On Babar Azam's Omission From Test Squad
'Why Are You Harassing Students?' SC Restrains Karnataka From Releasing Half-Yearly Exam Results For Classes 8 To 10
'Why Are You Harassing Students?' SC Restrains Karnataka From Releasing Half-Yearly Exam Results For Classes 8 To 10
ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of Assembly Elections
ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Earlier, in a similar operation, drugs worth Rs 5,000 crore were seized from the Aavkar Drugs Limited in Ankleshwar.

During the Police Martyrs' Remembrance Day event, State Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi praised the efforts of Gujarat Police, stating, "This is not just an operation, but a war against drugs."

He highlighted the success of the Surat Police Crime Branch, which recently seized 2,100 grams of drugs, leading to the extension of the operation into Bharuch district. The minister emphasised the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking across the state.

Read Also
₹1,814 Cr Drug Haul: NCB, ATS Gujarat Meet Police Commissioner; Shop Owner Who Rented Shop To Drug...
article-image

Contribution Of Gujarat In Total Value Of Narcotics Seized Across India

In May 2024, the Election Commission (EC) released data showing that Gujarat contributed nearly one-third of the total value of narcotics seized across India.

Between March 1 and May 18, 2024, the EC reported drug seizures worth Rs 3,958.85 crore, which constituted nearly 45 per cent of the total value of all seized items during this period, amounting to Rs 8,889 crore. Gujarat alone accounted for Rs 1,187.8 crore, or about 30 per cent of these drug seizures.

The ECI attributed this surge to enhanced vigilance and robust enforcement actions targeting inducements, including drugs and psychotropic substances. "Continuous monitoring, precise data interpretation, and active participation of enforcement agencies have led to this significant spurt in seizures," the EC said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral For Displaying 'Learn Kannada' Poster Inside Vehicle, Lists Common...

Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral For Displaying 'Learn Kannada' Poster Inside Vehicle, Lists Common...

ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of...

ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of...

Gujarat: Surat & Bharuch Police Seize Drugs Worth ₹250 Crore From Ankleshwar’s Avsar Enterprise;...

Gujarat: Surat & Bharuch Police Seize Drugs Worth ₹250 Crore From Ankleshwar’s Avsar Enterprise;...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 21, 2024 - Win Win W-792 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 21, 2024 - Win Win W-792 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners...