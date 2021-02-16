Free Covid-19 vaccine for 3rd priority group of 26 crore people being discussed: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: The third phase of Covid-19 vaccination for those who are 50 years and above will begin in the next 2-3 weeks and the discussion on whether the vaccine will be administered free of cost is currently on, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday.

The decision on administering the vaccine free of cost to the priority group of 26 crore 50-plus people will be taken after consulting with the states, the minister said. At present, the issue is being discussed by the expert group.

Vardhan said that though the government intends to bear the cost of vaccination for the second phase as well when people over the age of 50 years will be vaccinated, no decision has been taken in this regard.

“As far as the intention of the government is considered, the Finance Minister, in her Budget speech, promised to keep Rs 35,000 crore for vaccination… she said that if there is a need the government might consider it further,” Harsh Vardhan was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.