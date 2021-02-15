Coronavirus in India: People above 50 years of age may get COVID-19 vaccine in March, says Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

He added that in the last 7 days, no new cases of COVID19 have been reported in 188 districts of the country.

Dr Vardhan added, "80-85% frontline workers vaccinated, 20-25 countries to be availed with vaccine. At least 18-20 vaccines are in preclinical, clinical & advanced stages. Expect them in the coming months."

"I believe, if the dream of 'Health for All' is ever to be fulfilled in world, its model will be developed in India. Our holistic approach, ancient medical wisdom, other health facilities & systems collectively will make a model emulatable for the world," he said.

Adding that not one death has been reported due to Covid-19 vaccination, he said if there's death after vaccination, it's being investigated. "Even routine side effects have a negligible number. Relevant stakeholders working on post-Covid symptoms," he said.