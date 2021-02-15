Coronavirus in India: People above 50 years of age may get COVID-19 vaccine in March, says Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that people above the age of 50 may get COVID-19 vaccine from March.
He added that in the last 7 days, no new cases of COVID19 have been reported in 188 districts of the country.
Dr Vardhan added, "80-85% frontline workers vaccinated, 20-25 countries to be availed with vaccine. At least 18-20 vaccines are in preclinical, clinical & advanced stages. Expect them in the coming months."
"I believe, if the dream of 'Health for All' is ever to be fulfilled in world, its model will be developed in India. Our holistic approach, ancient medical wisdom, other health facilities & systems collectively will make a model emulatable for the world," he said.
Adding that not one death has been reported due to Covid-19 vaccination, he said if there's death after vaccination, it's being investigated. "Even routine side effects have a negligible number. Relevant stakeholders working on post-Covid symptoms," he said.
Till 8 AM on February 15, the cumulative number of healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW) vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country has reached nearly 83 lakh.
A total 82,85,295 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,73,729 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am.
These include 59,88,113 HCWs (1st dose), 24,561 HCWs (2nd dose) and 22,72,621 FLWs (1st dose).
The 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccination started on February 13 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose.
As on Day 30 of the vaccination drive (14th February, 2021), a total of 21,437 beneficiaries received vaccination across 877 sessions. Out of which, 20,504 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 933 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine, the ministry said.
The country is witnessing a progressive increase in the vaccination day by day, it stressed.
Ten states account for 69 per cent of the total beneficiaries vaccinated in India. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 10.4 per cent (8,58,602) beneficiaries.
India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,06,21,220 with 9,489 patients having recuperated in a span of 24 hours.
The ministry said 79.5 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in six states.
Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,692 newly recovered cases (nearly 50 per cent). As many as 1,355 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 486 in Karnataka.
Ninety fatalities have been recorded in a span of 24 hours.
Six states account for 80 per cent of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (40), accounting for nearly 44.44 per cent of the daily deaths. Kerala follows with 15 daily deaths and Tamil Nadu reported six casualties.
A total of 1,649 new daily cases have been recorded in a day.
The ministry 86.4 per cent of the daily new cases are from six states.
Kerala reports the highest daily new cases at 4,612. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,092, while Tamil Nadu reported 470 new cases.