COVID-19: Second dose of vaccination begins in Chhattisgarh

The second dose of Covid vaccination under the first phase of drive in Chhattisgarh began on Sunday. The first phase of Covid vaccination drive will be concluded on February 18, a government official said.

"Around 75 percent of health workers in Chhattisgarh have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine and by February 18 we are expecting to cover the remaining health workers in the state," state immunization officer Dr Amar Singh said.

As per the data released by Chhattisgarh Health Department, in the first phase of corona vaccination 74.25 percent of the Health Workers in the state were covered.

Of the targeted 2.82 lakh health workers, 2.10 lakh workers had received the vaccine shots across the state by February 13.Balod registered the highest percentage of Covid vaccination in the first phase. In all 90.49 percent health workers in the district were vaccinated. In Raipur 70.79 percent of the health workers were vaccinated while Narayanpur district with 40.30 percent of vaccination was the district with lowest vaccination coverage.

Likewise, in all 24.30 percent of the Front-Line Workers (FLW) were vaccinated in the state.