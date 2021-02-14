COVID-19: Second dose of vaccination begins in Chhattisgarh

The second dose of Covid vaccination under the first phase of drive in Chhattisgarh began on Sunday. The first phase of Covid vaccination drive will be concluded on February 18, a government official said.
"Around 75 percent of health workers in Chhattisgarh have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine and by February 18 we are expecting to cover the remaining health workers in the state," state immunization officer Dr Amar Singh said.
As per the data released by Chhattisgarh Health Department, in the first phase of corona vaccination 74.25 percent of the Health Workers in the state were covered.
Of the targeted 2.82 lakh health workers, 2.10 lakh workers had received the vaccine shots across the state by February 13.Balod registered the highest percentage of Covid vaccination in the first phase. In all 90.49 percent health workers in the district were vaccinated. In Raipur 70.79 percent of the health workers were vaccinated while Narayanpur district with 40.30 percent of vaccination was the district with lowest vaccination coverage.
Likewise, in all 24.30 percent of the Front-Line Workers (FLW) were vaccinated in the state.
"The vaccination of FLW had started recently and we have planned to complete it by February 25,” Dr Amar Singh said adding the Government of India wants to begin vaccination of 50 plus people once FLW are covered.
As per health department’s data by February 13, in Balod 58.16 percent of the FLW were vaccinated while in Raipur 21.49 percent of the FLW received vaccine doses. In Kanker only 0.86 percent of the FLW were vaccinated which is lowest percent across the state.
The second dose of Covid vaccination started on Sunday and 833 persons across Chhattisgarh had administered a second dose of vaccine, the official communique said.