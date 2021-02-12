Chhattisgarh asks Centre to halt the supply of Covaxin, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan responds

"I have requested him to halt the supply of Covaxin to Chhattisgarh until these issues are addressed to the satisfaction of our Health Department to avoid the wastage of the early expiration doses of the drug," he said in another tweet.

Responding to his letter, Vardhan said he has got the matter examined in the ministry and as per New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and in light of urgent need due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Central Drugs Standard and Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted permission to manufacture the two vaccines based on the prescribed procedure and after due evaluation of pre-clinical and clinical trial data.

Only those COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted permission for restricted use in emergency situations by the DCGI i.e. Covishield and Covaxin are being used for COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country.

"Both these vaccines being supplied to the states /UTs are safe and immunogenic and should be used expeditiously to rapidly confer protection to prioratised beneficiaries thereby mitigating the impact of the pandemic at the earliest," he said.