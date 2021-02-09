40% of I-T disputes resolved in Chhattisgarh under 'Vivad se Vishwas scheme 2020'

Raipur: Out of 8,087, Chhattisgarh successfully resolved 3,265 cases of income tax dispute, said Dr. SK Paliwal, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Department, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, while addressing a press conference in Raipur on Tuesday.

The resolution and settlement rate in the state remained 40% which is the highest ever rate in comparison to any other state in India, Dr. Paliwal said.

During the press conference, he praised the confidence shown by the Income Taxpayers of Chhattisgarh under 'Vivad se Vishwas scheme 2020'.

He said, the objective of the scheme is to bridge the dispute trust divide between the I-Tax Department and taxpayers, and while doing this the tax payers are not compelled to come to the I-Tax office.

Paliwal said the I-Tax collection suffered in the first quarter of the COVID-19 crisis but as of now it has revived because the department collected a similar amount of income tax as it collected last year.